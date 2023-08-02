SA: GXO Logistics beats Q2 top and bottom line estimates; raises FY23 profit outlook

By LoadstarEditorial 02/08/2023

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

– GXO Logistics press release (NYSE:GXO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.09.

– Revenue of $2.4B (+11.1% Y/Y) beats by $20M.

The full post is here.

Highlights:

– Second quarter revenue grew 11% year over year to $2.4 billion, and organic revenue1 grew 3%

– Net income attributable to GXO grew 27% to $65 million; operating income increased by 68%; operating margins improved by 140 bps; adjusted EBITDA1 grew to $190 million; diluted EPS increased to $0.54, and adjusted diluted EPS1 to $0.70

– Raised full-year ...

