S24/7: Lidl’s Tailwind crowned fastest-growing boxline in the world

By LoadstarEditorial 01/03/2024

SPLASH 24/7 reports:

The fastest growing containerline fleet in the world in percentage terms is a brand better associated with low-cost goods on the European high street.

While other retail chains have pulled back from chartering in ships since the covid pandemic waned, Tailwind Shipping Lines, owned by the parent of Germany’s Lidl supermarket chain, has doubled down, with data from Asia-based box analysts Linerlytica showing the carrier is the fastest growing in the world, growing by 43% since July, largely in response to the longer times it is taking to gets its goods to market from Asia via southern Africa thanks to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Linerlytica data now places Tailwind, founded two years ago, as the 38th largest liner in the world with 15 ships and just over 40,000 slots. Two of the vessels are owned. It has also has two ships on order.

The company has also just concluded a three-year term for its largest ship, taking the 6,881 teu Kea, with the reported rate standing at $39,000, marking a notable 15% increase from the last similar vessel fixed approximately a month ago. The vessel is owned by Monaco-based, Embiricos family-controlled International Maritime Enterprises…

