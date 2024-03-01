S24/7: Lidl’s Tailwind crowned fastest-growing boxline in the world

Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported
Container spot rates from Asia to the US and Europe continued to soar this week ...
SPLASH 24/7 reports:
The fastest growing containerline fleet in the world in percentage terms is a brand better associated with low-cost goods on the European high street.
While other retail chains have pulled back from chartering in ships since the covid pandemic waned, Tailwind Shipping Lines, owned by the parent of Germany’s Lidl supermarket chain, has doubled down, with data from Asia-based box analysts Linerlytica showing the carrier is the fastest growing in the world, growing by 43% since July, largely in response to the longer times it is taking to gets its goods to market from Asia via southern Africa thanks to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
Linerlytica data now places Tailwind, founded two years ago, as the 38th largest liner in the world with 15 ships and just over 40,000 slots. Two of the vessels are owned. It has also has two ships on order.
The company has also just concluded a three-year term for its largest ship, taking the 6,881 teu Kea, with the reported rate standing at $39,000, marking a notable 15% increase from the last similar vessel fixed approximately a month ago. The vessel is owned by Monaco-based, Embiricos family-controlled International Maritime Enterprises…
To read the full post, please click here.
Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover
Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates
Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032
Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping
Green hydrogen fuel getting cheaper at port of Rotterdam
CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble
Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco
Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices
Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%
IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices
Forget Birds Eye's dial, and raise temperatures, says DP World
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article