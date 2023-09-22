HHLA, MSC, Hapag et al – 'mutually assured destruction'?
German retailer Lidl’s in-house box shipping arm, Tailwind Shipping Lines, has announced a change to its Asia-Europe schedules in a bid to win more third-party customers.
It is increasing the frequency of its Tiger Express Service (TEX) out of Bangladesh to entice more clothing and textile shippers, while its China-Europe Panda Express Service (PEX) will feature an additional call at the Sri Lankan transhipment hub of Colombo.
“These adjustments to our sailing schedules reflect the experience we have gained as a young shipping company,” said Christian Stangl, managing director of Tailwind Shipping Lines.
“With them, Tailwind is sharpening its profile as a premium service provider on the Asia-Mediterranean route.
“In addition to non-food goods for Lidl, we will continue to focus on cargo from third-party customers – in doing so, we are meeting their needs for a higher sailing frequency.
“At the same time, we will continue to be reliable and punctual as well as to get the goods onto shelves quickly,” he explained adding that cargo from both Bangladesh and China will reach Europe within 19 days.
Previously TEX has had a departure frequency of every 18 days with 1,000 teu capacity vessels. In future, however, it will offer feeder sailings to Colombo fortnightly with the 803 teu Panda 002.
The five vessels in the PAX service between China and Europe will operate fortnightly, sailing from Qingdao in China via Ningbo and Da Chan Bay, then to Colombo, Koper, Barcelona, Rotterdam and back to China.
“As a result of the adjustment to the TEX service, it will be possible to sub-charter one ship that has been deployed there to date until further notice,” the carrier said,
It added that compared to what was planned in early 2023, the annual capacity of Tailwind’s fleet has increased from 95,000 teu to 108,000 teu.
“Thus, as a young shipping company, we are looking positively at next year and will continue to work hard to make our portfolio of offerings even more geared towards the needs of our customers,” Mr Stangl said.
