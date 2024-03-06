S24/7: Lidl’s Tailwind crowned fastest-growing boxline in the world
SPLASH 24/7 reports: The fastest growing containerline fleet in the world in percentage terms is a ...
German retailer Lidl has expanded its Tailwind brand into overland logistics, setting up a new unit – Tailwind Intermodal.
“As a sister company of Tailwind Shipping Lines, it will organise and coordinate the inland transport of goods arriving at the seaport of Koper, in Slovenia,” said the company.
“Koper is the strategically most important port for Tailwind. Its ships bring goods in on the Panda Express liner service from China. Tailwind Intermodal is responsible for the onward carriage to the back country, as well as the return of empty containers to the port.”
Tailwind commissions partners to transport the goods, with up to five daily train connections to the multimodal cargo centre in Graz, Austria.
“Thanks to its geographical location between the Adriatic and the Baltic States, the cargo centre forms an ideal connection to Eastern Europe,” added the company.
And with the expansion of its operations in Koper and in Styria, Tailwind is “contributing to strengthening the performance of supply chains between China and Europe by combining sea freight and onshore carriage as a neutral service provider ”, the company claimed.
Lidl set up its own ocean freight operation in April 2022 to take greater control of its shipping requirements and to more easily deal with supply chain problems and high container shipping costs.
As the Covid pandemic waned, while other retail chains pulled back from chartering ships themselves, Lidl has doubled-down, with data from Asia-based box analyst Linerlytica now showing Tailwind is the fastest-growing box carrier in the world, up 43% since last July .
The ‘Tailwind’ effect is visible in the throughput at the port of Koper, which handled record numbers of containers last year: just over one million teu, up 5% compared with 2022.
CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India
Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers
Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'
Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid
Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem
K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia
Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'
High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom
TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services
DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny
TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article