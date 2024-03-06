Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Lidl expands its Tailwind brand into overland logistics

Lidl Ship Tailwind Shipping Credit VesselFinder
Lidl's Tailwind Shipping ship, Wiking. Photo: VesselFinder
By

German retailer Lidl has expanded its Tailwind brand into overland logistics, setting up a new unit – Tailwind Intermodal.

“As a sister company of Tailwind Shipping Lines, it will organise and coordinate the inland transport of goods arriving at the seaport of Koper, in Slovenia,” said the company.

“Koper is the strategically most important port for Tailwind. Its ships bring goods in on the Panda Express liner service from China. Tailwind Intermodal is responsible for the onward carriage to the back country, as well as the return of empty containers to the port.”

Tailwind commissions partners to transport the goods, with up to five daily train connections to the multimodal cargo centre in Graz, Austria.

“Thanks to its geographical location between the Adriatic and the Baltic States, the cargo centre forms an ideal connection to Eastern Europe,” added the company.

And with the expansion of its operations in Koper and in Styria, Tailwind is “contributing to strengthening the performance of supply chains between China and Europe by combining sea freight and onshore carriage as a neutral service provider ”, the company claimed.

Lidl set up its own ocean freight operation in April 2022 to take greater control of its shipping requirements and to more easily deal with supply chain problems and high container shipping costs.

As the Covid pandemic waned, while other retail chains pulled back from chartering ships themselves, Lidl has doubled-down, with data from Asia-based box analyst Linerlytica now showing Tailwind is the fastest-growing box carrier in the world, up 43% since last July .

The ‘Tailwind’ effect is visible in the throughput at the port of Koper, which handled record numbers of containers last year: just over one million teu, up 5% compared with 2022.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cargo Center Graz Lidl Panda Express Tailwind Intermodal Tailwind Shipping Lines Asia-North Europe Ellerman City Liners Hapag-Lloyd On the wires Tailwind Shipping Uniserve

    Most Read

    CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India

    Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers

    Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'

    Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid

    Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem

    K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia

    Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'

    High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom

    TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services

    DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny

    TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...

    THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag

    Bangkok, Colombo and Dubai see major shift in cargo from sea to air

    DB Cargo plan to cut 1,800 jobs is 'gambling with its future', says union

    DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

    Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires 