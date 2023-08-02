RXO down -10% as Q2 23 results disappoint in weak market

By LoadstarEditorial 02/08/2023

Trucking brokerage firm RXO announced today Q2 23 numbers that put a lot pressure on its stock, down -10% to $19.7 before midday (EST).

(The full release is here.)

RXO CEO Drew Wilkerson said in his prepared remarks that the company “executed well in a soft freight market”.

“In our brokerage business, we continued to gain significant market share and recorded 10 percent volume growth year-over-year. We set several brokerage volume records in the quarter, including total volume, quarterly loads per day and ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN