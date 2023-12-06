Sign up for our FREE newsletter
RTR: Italy tells China it is leaving Belt and Road Initiative

ABCHina
By

REUTERS reports:

Italy has officially informed China that it is quitting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), dismissing fears the move might sour relations and damage the Italian economy, government sources said on Wednesday.

Italy in 2019 became the first and so far only major Western nation to join the trade and investment programme, ignoring warnings from the United States that it might let China take control of sensitive technologies and vital infrastructure…

The full post is here.

