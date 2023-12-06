RTR: Italy tells China it is leaving Belt and Road Initiative

RTR: US Postal Service reports $6.5bn net loss for 2023 fiscal year
REUTERS reports: The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday reported a $6.5 billion net loss for the ...
REUTERS reports:
Italy has officially informed China that it is quitting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), dismissing fears the move might sour relations and damage the Italian economy, government sources said on Wednesday.
Italy in 2019 became the first and so far only major Western nation to join the trade and investment programme, ignoring warnings from the United States that it might let China take control of sensitive technologies and vital infrastructure…
The full post is here.
OOCL box ship in Red Sea hit by rocket fired from a drone
Failure of GRIs means a tough time for carriers in new-contract talks
Job cuts rumoured to accelerate at Kuehne + Nagel
Carriers roll out new ancillary charges – 'we're going to need every dollar'
Box lines plot a course for Indian trades as the economy grows
Deep Dive Podcast: The battle for control of Germany’s container ports
Maersk sails into the charter market as it prepares for independence
Shippers beware: new rules on lithium ion battery air shipments coming
Carriers likely to follow MSC and hike ancillary charges on Indian exports
Interest in sea-air services on the rise, with new tech on the way to help
OOCL and HMM the final top carriers to unveil EU ETS surcharge estimates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article