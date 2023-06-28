By LoadstarEditorial 28/06/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Rotterdam World Gateway (RWG) has reached agreement with its shareholders DP World, CMACGM/Terminal Link, HMM and MOL and the Port of Rotterdam Authority about a phased expansion of the RWG terminal. In a first phase, an extra berth for the deep‐sea activities will be realized and, in addition to further capacity expansion, the focus will also be on future‐oriented facilities in which automation, sustainability and connectivity remain central.

The extra berth is an extension to RWG’s existing terminal based on the same proven concept; fully automated, CO2 neutral and dedicated handling facilities for all modalities. A CEF subsidy has also been awarded from the European Union for the latter. The total investment is approximately € 500 million and initially includes civil works, quay cranes, storage modules with automatic stacking cranes and electrical automatic guided vehicles.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has already started construction of the quay in the Amaliahaven, which will be completed in 2024. The berth is expected to be operational at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 with a commercial rollout in 2026.

Ronald Lugthart, CEO & Chairman of the Board of RWG: “With this decision we are taking the next step in the expansion of our activities and we can continue to offer reliable, efficient and flexible handling to our customers and stakeholders. We are not only investing in extra capacity, but also in further connectivity in (city)logistics and the hinterland with future‐oriented facilities, such as a fully automatic depot, connection to the Container Exchange Route, expansion with a second barge‐feeder/shortsea quay and shore power facilities. Together with all parties in the chain, we will continue innovating in how a 24/7 economy can be optimally organized and used in both the Netherlands and the hinterland and thus also give substance to the growth of the port of Rotterdam.”