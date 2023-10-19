Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Q3 23 out: Knight-Swift surges in after-hours trade –> +15%

trading update concept, red hot key on keyboard. 3D rendering
© Alexlmx
By

Knight-Swift reported a solid Q3 23 today after the US markets closed.

The conference call with analysts is about to start.

Adjusted quarterly EPS of $0.41 were 14%-ish ahead of expectations alongside sales that were materially better than expected.

The firm confirms its defensive portfolio of assets in a difficult market.

(Read our “How to defy doom and gloom” from earlier this year.)

The shares shot up +15% to over $52 ahead of the call with analysts in after-hours trade.

CEO David Jackson noted in his prepared remarks that “freight demand remains stable at low levels in the truckload market and relatively strong in the less-than-truckload market”.

Moreover: “Considerable truckload rate and cost pressure continue to mount as the truckload over-supply continues to rationalize and the industry approaches equilibrium. With truckload pricing resets now largely realized across our book of business combined with the recent climb in fuel prices serving as sequential headwinds to operating margins, our efforts to cut additional costs helped to improve the operating ratio slightly from the second quarter in our truckload business prior to the inclusion of U.S. Xpress.”

The full numbers can be found here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Knight-Swift

    Most Read

    Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking

    Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%

    X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule

    Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?

    Struggling Convoy faces claim over fatal accident which casts doubt on business model

    M&A mastermind Jens Bjørn Andersen to quit DSV

    Idle tonnage passes a million teu as bigger box ships go into lay-up

    Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom

    Drought and low Amazon water levels prevent liner access to Manaus

    ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'

    Asian carriers will be hit harder by CBER demise than European peers

    'Your T&L portfolio is junk'

    Flexport pins hopes on Asia backhaul traffic to put freighters in the black

    DSV star CEO Andersen out – plus ça change. R.E.A.L.L.Y.

    Volta Trucks goes bankrupt, following its battery supplier

    Rumours spring: Asia Shipping on the market