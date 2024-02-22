PRN: 'Flexport launches the Convoy Platform, restores leading trucking technology to market'

CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort
22 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET
– Streamlined platform will provide effortless access to freight for small carriers, as well as precise shipment visibility and exceptional on-time performance for shippers and brokers, enabling them to tap into a network of carriers and owner-operators
– The Convoy Platform will strengthen the logistics ecosystem for shippers, carriers, and brokers alike through industry-leading technology
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Flexport, a global logistics technology leader, announced the launch of the Convoy Platform, a technology platform that offers global shippers access to a trucking capacity marketplace of small carriers and owner-operators. The launch marked the first milestone since Flexport acquired Convoy, Inc.’s technology and intellectual property in November 2023.
The new Convoy Platform connects highly reliable, committed, and engaged small carriers with shippers and brokers looking for near real-time visibility, exceptional on-time performance, and competitive rates to efficiently manage their capacity needs. This network presents an incredible supply of service providers that will offer dependable, fast, and efficient Full Truckload (FTL) services for Flexport customers. As part of Flexport’s continued investment to strengthen the ecosystem of the trucking industry, Flexport plans to expand the offerings of the Convoy Platform for brokers in Q2 2024. Brokers will have access to high-quality capacity backed by market-leading fraud detection technology and ongoing automated predictive performance scoring and quality control.
“Today’s launch of the Convoy Platform furthers Flexport’s product vision to build a true one-stop-shop to ship any product, in any quantity, between any two places in the world,” said Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen. “As a neutral, end-to-end supply chain platform, we’re able to bring together every party in global logistics with one common mission: make global commerce so easy there’s more of it.”
“Shippers, carriers, and brokers need innovative technology solutions to provide them the flexibility, reliability, and operational efficiency to manage through this often challenging and ever-changing market. We’re thrilled to restore this transformative trucking technology to the industry,” said Flexport EVP and Head of Trucking, Bill Driegert. “The Convoy Platform will provide an effortless, fully integrated experience for shippers and brokers while offering easy access and execution of freight to thousands of owner-operators and small carriers. It’s long been Flexport’s belief that no single company can provide a solution to every problem in global logistics, and we are committed to using technology to create a more collaborative, transparent, and reliable freight ecosystem for all.”
“I’m excited to be able to use Convoy’s technology again. I’ve been running my business and using its tools for years now; it’s the most driver-friendly and it’s a huge relief to have the app back in today’s market. Can’t wait to start moving freight on the Convoy Platform again,” said Jeffery Swansey, SJS Transport.
For carriers, the Convoy Platform will enable them to find and book loads from vetted brokers and shippers. Carriers will have 24/7 access to the load board in the Convoy app, where they can easily book loads at the listed rate or have the option to bid. Carriers can request hassle-free detention and lumper fees, track their fleet, and manage their load paperwork – all with a few taps in the app. The Convoy app also facilitates industry-leading same-day and next-day QuickPay options, so that carriers can get paid at the speed that works best for their business.
Flexport, Inc. purchased the Convoy app and related intellectual property from Convoy, Inc. in November 2023.
To learn more, please visit Flexport Trucking.
