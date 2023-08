By LoadstarEditorial 31/08/2023

T&L integrator FedEx said this week that FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight will adjust their shipping rates on 1 January 2024.

Specifically, the group said that:

– “FedEx Express shipping rates will increase by an average of 5.9% for U.S. domestic, U.S. export, and U.S. import services”

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN