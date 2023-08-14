By Ruben Huber 14/08/2023

Just back from a short trip to Valais, the southwestern part of Switzerland in the heart of the Alps.

It’s always humbling to return to the mountains, among rocks that are millions of years old, trees that have been breathing for centuries, wild animals that are just not bothered about anything and water that just keeps flowing.

Peace helps. It puts things into perspective. In our industry, the read-across is simple.

Business now is a Covid legacy leading to 2019 comparisons, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN