OceanX: A once-leading box line's 'fever dream'
Not that bad, yet…
Just back from a short trip to Valais, the southwestern part of Switzerland in the heart of the Alps.
It’s always humbling to return to the mountains, among rocks that are millions of years old, trees that have been breathing for centuries, wild animals that are just not bothered about anything and water that just keeps flowing.
Peace helps. It puts things into perspective. In our industry, the read-across is simple.
Business now is a Covid legacy leading to 2019 comparisons, ...
Panama Canal draught restrictions start to bite, sparking liner surcharges
'Look to costs' says Hapag-Lloyd CEO, as freight rates are 'unsustainable'
It's official: without extra parental support, Toll Group goes under
Carriers get tougher on blankings as earnings tumble, but GRIs hold
Flood of mega-newbuilds a real challenge for carrier fleet managers
Supply chain players bullish on India-UAE trade growth prospects
Slow demand and overcapacity driving a forwarder 'race to the bottom'
UPS: 'all hands on deck' to retrieve million parcels a day lost to rivals
Toll Group – just another disaster unveiled
The capacity and rates fallout at the end of Yellow's LTL road
FMC probes claims that MSC overcharged customers for D&D
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7926 382 655
Comment on this article