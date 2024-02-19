By Ruben Huber 19/02/2024

These are strangely warm days in Shanghai, which usually features a rather wet and cold winter. Not this time.

I have been busy catching up with family and friends before everyone is back to work, with the city still in a rather interesting mood.

Shanghai

Many of the migrant workers are away, visiting their hometowns, which in the past two New Years’ days under the Covid regime was harder to do. As a result, many shops are shut or work ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN