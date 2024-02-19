Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: Shanghai bloom; all eyes on Red Sea rate moves; Ceva + Bolloré nears closing

AH
ID 27047925 © Sasa Maricic | Dreamstime.com
By

These are strangely warm days in Shanghai, which usually features a rather wet and cold winter. Not this time. 

I have been busy catching up with family and friends before everyone is back to work, with the city still in a rather interesting mood. 

Shanghai

Many of the migrant workers are away, visiting their hometowns, which in the past two New Years’ days under the Covid regime was harder to do. As a result, many shops are shut or work ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar MSC Saudi Arabia

    Most Read

    DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk

    Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva

    Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels

    Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst

    California port workers launch lawsuits against terminal operator bosses

    Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider

    Demand rush sparks temporary ban on imports at Bangkok Airport

    Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth

    'There's no empire for DSV's Lund to rule the world without Schenker'

    Air cargo congestion not widespread, despite higher volumes

    Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms

    Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up

    CMA CGM aiming to drive modal shift as larger feeder vessels arrive

    HMM stays in the black in Q4, but fears more 'market volatility'

    Australian Logistics Council appoints Margaret Staib as its independent chair

    Wan Hai partners with ONE for revamped Asia Pacific service