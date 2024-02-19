OceanX: From Japan's lessons to North China gloom (via Big Blue numbers)
A look around
These are strangely warm days in Shanghai, which usually features a rather wet and cold winter. Not this time.
I have been busy catching up with family and friends before everyone is back to work, with the city still in a rather interesting mood.
Shanghai
Many of the migrant workers are away, visiting their hometowns, which in the past two New Years’ days under the Covid regime was harder to do. As a result, many shops are shut or work ...
DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk
Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva
Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels
Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst
California port workers launch lawsuits against terminal operator bosses
Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider
Demand rush sparks temporary ban on imports at Bangkok Airport
Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth
'There's no empire for DSV's Lund to rule the world without Schenker'
Air cargo congestion not widespread, despite higher volumes
Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article