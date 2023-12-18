OceanX wrap: Inching up... in a would-be greener world
Year-end talk
Just a week away from Christmas: being back in the cold and grey of Switzerland for almost a week, makes way to festive feelings!
My last for the year: hope you have a fantastic holiday season and a great start to 2024!
Meanwhile, to the tough stuff: in the Red Sea, the situation gets rather hot.
Houthi rebels seem to have noticed that instead of targeting specific Israeli vessels, attacking any ship gets a lot of attention and brings ...
Year-end talk
Cheers
Round-up
Trendy
Maersk halts local ship movements following attack
Strike at DHL parcel hub over lack of new contract, but UPS avoids stoppage
Route diversions: ship captains 'don't know whether they're coming or going'
Liner diversions and war-risk surcharges drive up costs for Asia-Europe shippers
THE Alliance extends loop suspensions as it unveils 2024 network details
Demand prospects for new year see box carriers back in charter market
US west coast ports heading for the 'congestion zone' again next year
Prepare for rate fluctuations and plan ahead, Flexport warns shippers
CMA CGM imposes temporary restriction on Hong Kong reefer transhipment
Amerijet forced to park idle freighters after postal contracts end
China moves to shore up supply chains as production shift spreads
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article