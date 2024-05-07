OX: DSV beats K+N; Red Sea crisis – lines' lifesaver; AI age anxieties
‘Namu Myōhō Renge Kyō’…as the Buddha taught us
Let’s start with good news: the crew of MSC Aries is safe.
It’s always bad when innocent, hard-working people get caught in the crosshairs of geopolitics, so it’s great that’s over.
However, the vessel and its cargo are still held, with no news so far. One somehow hopes MSC will make some kind of a deal and get this sorted.
Meanwhile, the Houthis promise more attacks and all their vows, unfortunately, so far seem more reliable than ...
'I'm scared', says Boeing whistleblower, after two others suffer mysterious deaths
Shipper frustration as spot rates rise alongside demand, and cargo is rolled
Indian trade disrupted as port congestion forces liner services to skip calls
Don't get too confident for Q2, market risks haven't disappeared, warns Yang Ming chief
Flexport's newly liveried aircraft ready as business looks up
Rail strike looming in Canada: it will come 'at the worst possible time'
Q1 'better than expected' for Maersk – but 'there's more pressure to come'
Airfreight contracts begin to reflect threat of a Q4 capacity crunch
Heavy speculation in China’s container shipping futures as Gaza War drags on
Red Sea: Aries crew free, but more escalation on the way as box ships flee
Maersk raises surcharges as Red Sea risk expands and costs mount
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article