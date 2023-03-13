NYK integrator dream goes astray – yet Mærsk is a different play
Avoiding failure… maybe
I’ve been back in Switzerland for a week now, and our industry keeps spinning.
The first Asia-Europe rates in the 3-digits-per-40’ are flying around, apparently driven by our friends at Maersk who seem to have woken up and noticed the massive loss of market share – and are now trying to buy back the favour of forwarders. Meanwhile anecdotally, demand remains weak in March so far, but most projections for the year still see about 1.4% market growth in volumes globally ...
Atlas Air takeover stumbles as US authorities take a closer look
NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA
OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in
Engine trouble grounded Maersk Air Cargo aircraft, not weak demand
New round of 'alliance musical chairs' could follow 'messy' 2M divorce
Senators call for ban on airlines flying to the US using Russian airspace
Near-collision in Panama Canal shows 'an accident is waiting to happen'
More non vessel-owners become vessel-owners to cash in on Russia trade
Contract rates the key to liner stability, as spot prices continue to fall
Under-pressure feeders now threatened by ocean lines' expansion
'Show me the money': the right time for Mærsk to ditch Svitzer
Comment on this article