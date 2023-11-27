By Ruben Huber 27/11/2023

Glad to be back and apologies for skipping last week’s OceanX coverage.

A deadly mix of travel schedule, over-entertainment and likely over-stimulation (mentally) from a great OceanX AGM in Kuala Lumpur the week before, made it a really welcome suggestion when my Loadstar Premium editor… promptly enough suggested to push back the weekly.

I am still busy sorting the many thoughts from the many discussions during those delightfully busy days, but maybe ready to sort a few insights.

I ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN