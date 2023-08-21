China lists container shipping futures for tradelanes to Europe
China has made a new attempt to create a container shipping futures product, listing the ...
After the flooding in Beijing, there came a flood of negative data from China last week.
For one, the birth rate has just hit a record low of 1.09 in 2022.
Exports for July were down to everywhere (but Russia), and imports too.
The cherry on the cake: Evergrande, finally filed for bankruptcy in the US while other debt-laden property companies struggle.
Things look bad.
Confidence is shakier than ever before. Consumption is affected ...
Hapag-Lloyd shows interest in buying HMM, but it may not be 'politically feasible'
US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing
$650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship
More blanked voyages and a 'newbuild elephant' approaching the room
Shippers will live with blanked sailings – so long as rates are held
MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up
China lists container shipping futures for tradelanes to Europe
CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please
Kuehne + Nagel's MD staff reshuffle – full focus on Asia
Loss-making USPS slashes reliance on air to cut costs and 'go greener'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article