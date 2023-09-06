Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News podcast | Sept '23 | Back to work: ocean forwarder outlook, liner consolidation - and whither the peak?

new editorial image for podcast
By

In this bumper post-summer episode of The Loadstar Podcast, Mike King is joined by The Loadstar’s Mike Wackett and TAC Index’s Neil Wilson as they catch up on the big stories of late summer. They also dissect air and ocean freight rates, ask whether the shipping peak season has already been and gone, discuss the latest signs of yet more consolidation and examine if El Niño-induced lower water levels on the Panama Canal will disrupt ocean freight markets.

In part 2, Mike gets the views of two of the world’s leading ocean freight forwarders when he’s joined by Stephanie Loomis of Rhenus Logistics and Peter Sundara Swamickannu of Visy Logistics. They look at Asia’s export outlook, US domestic intermodal costs, the threat of union action at USEC ports and how best to define and manage supply chain risk.

Guests

Stephanie Loomis, head of ocean freight Americas, Rhenus Logistics

Peter Sundara Swamickannu, head of global ocean freight product, Visy Logistics

Neil Wilson, editor, TAC Index

Mike Wackett, sea freight consultant, The Loadstar

 

Episode in detail:

Part 1 – News, rates and outlook

Hapag Lloyd & HMM: a new liner marriage? (4.14)

Zim and MSC team up (8.33)

Luftie: bucking the air cargo downturn (12.00)

Air cargo rates with TAC Index (13.46)

Xeneta box rates with Mike Wackett (15.52)

Did peak season come early? (18.52)

China macroeconomics (20.59)

US/Europe demand and geopolitical risk (23.13)

Panama Canal surcharges (25.24)

Air cargo outlook (27.19)

 

Part 2 – Freight forwarder roundtable

Is peak season over? (30.00)

Carrier capacity cuts; too little too late? (33.05)

Liner Golden Week plans and GRIs (36.10)

US inventory levels weigh heavily (37.47)

Panama Canal and false black swans (39.56)

Asian exports forecast and China downturn (49.29)

China+1 and near-sourcing (44.24)

USEC labour action threat (48.49)

Freight outlook – positives and negatives  (51.53)

 

Sign-up HERE to receive each episode of The Loadstar Podcast straight into your inbox for FREE

(Alternatively, subscribe on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast)

Air freight rates data provided by TAC Index – helping clients make the best air freight decisions

Sea freight rates data provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container rates

 

Created, produced and edited by Mike King

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Rhenus TAC Index The Loadstar Podcast Visy Logistics Bernstein Forwarding Sourcing sources US labour relations

    Most Read

    Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'

    Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand

    Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head

    CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low

    US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row

    Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets

    DHL/Polar exec extradited from Thailand to face conspiracy charges in US

    Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'

    Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage

    RCL sells more older box ships for scrap as earnings fall

    On the cards: Sinking CH Robinson

    France-Italy road and rail freight chaos after Alpine rockfall

    Spotlight on 'DHL vs DSV' in the painful ESG race