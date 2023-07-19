Air cargo market still weakening while players search for optimism
News that airlines are starting to park some freighters due to weak demand has been ...
A weak transatlantic airfreight market has not dented the appetite of two aspiring European freighter operators – despite signs that some airlines may be forced to ground aircraft.
New German operator USC (Universal Sky Carrier) told the US Department of Transportation it expected to receive its German AOC in “early July”, and has applied to carry cargo between the EU and US.
USC has one A340-300 parked in Frankfurt, which is awaiting conversion by Avensis, with an A340-600 also due to deliver. It is currently advertising for pilots.
USC may be hoping the market will have improved by the time it is able to operate. But that may not happen for another freighter start-up, the UK’s Air One.
Air One has received approval to operate to the US, it has its AOC and a 32-year-old 747-400F. The carrier appears to be in a testing phase, with the aircraft operating short flights between Cardiff, Chateauroux, Ostend and Liege.
But, according to the TAC Index, transatlantic rates are bouncing along the bottom, roughly mirroring where they were in 2019. Frankfurt-based USC is likely to see the best rates: Frankfurt to North America is currently the highest transatlantic rate, at $2.14 per kg, while Heathrow to North America is $1.41. Eastbound, rates are lower still.
Sources have warned that rates – combined with inflation-driven costs – are too low for some carrier business models, in particular those that did not manage to fill a war chest during the pandemic. That will make it particularly hard for start-ups as they fight carriers that can afford a few months of low rates to keep volumes.
When established carriers which operated through the pandemic, such as Western Global Airlines, are struggling, start-ups in a weak market are likely to find the going tough.
Warning to forwarders: a perfect storm on the horizon for US supply chains
Carriers blank voyages and look for port call inducements as demand slows
Carriers doing more for less, as lower freight rates take their toll
Air cargo market still weakening while players search for optimism
As HMM sale talk heats up, SM Line boosts its stake in flagship carrier
Judge dismisses forwarder racketeering claims against Polar Air Cargo
Maersk pins hopes on Asia-Med trade and unveils FAK price hikes
Steep rate hikes on the way for Indian shippers to Europe
Ocean carriers confirm strike delays as pessimism grows, says eeSea
Ship Angel acquires WaySync, launches an intelligent rate management platform for global shippers
Canadian labour minister sends in mediator with plan to end port strike
Comment on this article