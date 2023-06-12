By Alessandro Pasetti 12/06/2023

If there’s something MSC doesn’t like, corporate-wise, it’s to do things by half.

And those intimate with the DNA of the world’s leading container shipping company, have all noticed that the Swiss-Italian group has been quiet, very quiet for quite some time.

“Way too quiet,” as one source in our circles recently put it.

With that in mind, growing speculation and very brief press coverage that MSC may be readying a deal in the region of R$5bn (U$1bn) in Brazil is hardly surprising.

This ...

