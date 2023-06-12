Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / MSC's next (rumoured) EM takeover to take pulse of Mærsk, CMA CGM

AMA
ID 101803257 © Anar Mammadov | Dreamstime.com
By

If there’s something MSC doesn’t like, corporate-wise, it’s to do things by half.

And those intimate with the DNA of the world’s leading container shipping company, have all noticed that the Swiss-Italian group has been quiet, very quiet for quite some time.

“Way too quiet,” as one source in our circles recently put it.

With that in mind, growing speculation and very brief press coverage that MSC may be readying a deal in the region of R$5bn (U$1bn) in Brazil is hardly surprising.

This ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    M&A radar MSC FBX Maersk Port of Los Angeles Rates: the eternal tango Xeneta XSI

    Most Read

    Major ocean carriers set course for more-profitable routes

    Strike vote at Pacific ports in Canada sparks fresh worries for BCOs

    New call for White House intervention as USWC port disruption continues

    Transpac rates head north as carriers face Panama Canal restrictions

    North Europe rates still falling, while the transpacific spikes

    TSA urges US forwarders and shippers to prepare for new security rules

    Hamburg Süd must pay $9.8m after 'retaliation' against US shipper

    Crew member injured as fire hits MSC containership

    Bullish Flexport will 'hit the ground running' as it integrates Shopify logistics

    CMA CGM Logistics – about $30bn of hidden value

    China builds Central Asia infrastructure dominance with new rail plan

    HMM tops Xeneta 'name and fame' list of greenest shipping lines

    Where were the women at CNS Partnership? Not playing golf – or talking cargo

    Dave Bozeman named as new CEO at CH Robinson

    Lower freight rates means lower prices for consumers, says new survey

    US forwarders warn peak volume rise will resurrect congestion