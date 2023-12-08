WSC to lobby next IMO meeting for tougher emissions regulations
Following calls at COP28 by MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, Maersk and Wallenius Wilhelmsen last week, ...
All understood, I guess, as far as Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC); supply chain neutrality; and deal-making are concerned, if you have bumped into our ’So what?’ coverage from yesterday.
For MSC, France’s Clasquin M&A is, at worst, a rounding error, if the carrier-forwarder deal goes through as expected in 2024 for 100% of the target’s equity capital.
Yet a few other aspects have emerged in our marketplace this week, stressing that MSC is alive and well. Faced as it is, however, with ...
Efforts by MSC and the City of Hamburg to take control of HHLA seem to ...
Drop by drop
MSC subsidiary Shipping Agencies Services (SAS) is in talks to acquire a 42% stake in ...
Facing profitability setbacks after the recent steep freight rate downturns, container lines appear to be ...
The CEOs of major European shipping lines have used COP28 to make a joint statement ...
