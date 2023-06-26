By Alex Lennane 26/06/2023

Italy’s AlisCargo has confirmed to The Loadstar that it is in talks with box line MSC, indicating that the shipping line is looking to step further into the air cargo sphere, despite the soft market.

“AlisCargo can confirm that the negotiations with MSC Group are ongoing,” said the carrier in a statement.

“At the moment, it’s not possible to provide further information until the discussions with the counterpart and the authorisations of the competent bodies will have been successful.”

Italy’s AlisCargo was founded during the pandemic and used its AOC to operate four 777-200ERs as ‘preighters’.

However, when EASA rules banned preighters, AlisCargo looked to switch its operations to 767 freighters and began advertising for 767 pilots in December.

It also asked Italian authorities to suspend its AOC in a bid to save costs, and sources said the carrier was also looking for finance to tide it over.

AlisCargo had expected the new aircraft to arrive in March or April, but none came. This indicates that the value of the carrier to MSC is purely its AOC – plus management know-how. Ulrich Ogiermann, previous head of Cargolux and Qatar Airways Cargo, was appointed chief commercial officer when AlisCargo launched.

MSC currently is operating just one 777-200F on ACMI from Atlas Air, but a further three are expected this year. According to the Italian media, MSC said next year would see it boost its fleet again, to eight or nine aircraft. It signed a “long-term” ACMI agreement with Atlas Air for the four 777-200Fs in September.

Soren Toft, MSC’s CEO said at the time: “This strategic partnership with Atlas Air is the first step into this market and we plan to continue exploring various avenues to develop air cargo in a way that complements our core business of container shipping. Atlas Air’s fleet of 777 freighter aircraft is well-suited to support our entry into air cargo and this strategic initiative will ensure we meet the cargo requirements of our customers.”

“Our first plane has been making profits since its first take-off,” MSC owner Gianluigi Aponte recently told Corriere della Sera.

MSC had attempted, along with Lufthansa, to acquire a shareholding in Italy’s ITA Airways, but eventually pulled out of the deal. Lufthansa agreed in May to buy 41% of the carrier, with an option to buy all the remaining shares at a “later date”.