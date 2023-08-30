Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday

dreamstime_m_110547179
© Denys Yelmanov | Dreamstime.com
By

With just over a month before China’s national Golden Week holiday – after which the slack season begins in earnest – ocean carriers are belatedly ramping-up their blanking programmes.

For example, MSC advised today that, “in line with lower demand”, it would again be suspending its standalone Asia-North Europe Swan loop, this time for six consecutive weeks, from week 37 through to week 42, in mid-October.

The carrier said it would also cancel three successive sailings of its Asia-Mediterranean Dragon service, weeks 39, 40 and 41.

Just last week, MSC announced rotation changes to the Swan schedule, which included an extra call at Felixstowe in North Europe, but also saw the removal of some Asian ports from the rotation.

The week 36 sailing of the revised Swan service is still scheduled to take place from Ningbo, China on 7 September with the 4,931 teu MSC Mirella.

The Swan loop was relaunched  in June as a standalone service outside the 2M Alliance partnership with Maersk. However, MSC has struggled to justify the extra capacity and has downgraded the size of the vessels deployed, from circa-15,000 teu ships to maximum 6,700 teu.

“Weak cargo demand in July and August has forced MSC to deploy smaller vessels and to skip sailings,” said consultant Alphaliner. “The last three sailings of this month, with the 14,036 teu MSC Deila were all voided and the vessel was re-deployed this week on the Far East-Middle East New Falcon loop.”

Perhaps more of a surprise is MSC’s decision to blank three consecutive sailings of its standalone Asia-Mediterranean Dragon loop due to soft demand, given the hitherto resilience of the trade.

It appears that, after weeks of generating a more robust booking position, and consequential higher spot rates than Asia to North Europe, an injection of extra capacity on the route has had a negative impact.

Indeed, the Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) commentary this week said carriers for both North Europe and the Mediterranean “continued to undersell their space to canvass more orders”, resulting in a fall in spot rates for both trades.

Meanwhile, consultant Sea-Intelligence believes carriers have been too slow to adjust their capacity ahead of China’s national holiday. CEO Alan Murphy said: “With Golden Week only five weeks away, there is not much time left if carriers want to announce more blank sailings.”

According to Sea-Intelligence data, and taking the transpacific as an example, the combined scheduled capacity reductions on the tradelane for the Golden Week period (Golden Week plus the following three weeks) is currently just 3%, compared with an average of 10% for the years between 2017 and 2019.

“Additionally, with tepid peak season demand, it could be argued that the blank sailings needed to keep the market stable would have to exceed what was done in 2017 to 2019, placing further pressure on the blank sailing strategy for carriers in October,” said Mr Murphy.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Mediterranean Asia-North Europe Far East-Middle East Golden Week MSC Ningbo Containerized Freight Index LNG SEA/LNG

    Most Read

    South Korean industry groups slam Hapag-Lloyd bid for HMM

    Asia-North Europe rates sinking again as GRIs 'run out of steam'

    Panama Canal problems may prompt strategy re-think in shipper boardrooms

    Container lines look set to be sailing in 'choppy water'

    MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim

    Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures

    Drug smugglers going bananas again

    Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges

    ITS warns of peak season railhead congestion in US midwest and east

    Closer trade ties between UAE and China boost air cargo demand

    HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding

    Six new members as BRICS trade bloc targets growing markets

    EC switches €135m rail support funds from Russia to Ukraine

    Yang Ming settles US shipper's claim that carrier broke its contract

    Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels

    Mr Joy: Plug in to some inconvenient truths