Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Market insight: MSC/Boluda/Adani – the Devil's Triangle

ARA
ID 265159301 © Bigjom | Dreamstime.com
By

While the new MSC + Boluda Towage venture is now in the pubic domain, yet not formally disclosed by the companies, we have more insight on the benchmark deal that the Spanish towage company struck with Rotterdam’s Smit Lamnalco last month.

’MSC + Boluda + Smit’, first of all, makes “intuitive and structural” sense, according to Premium sources.

(Our previous take on the matter, dated 15 February, is here: ’MSC, the anti-logistics integrator, shows Mærsk how it’s done’.)

Why, however, as far as ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Adani Group Boluda Market insight MSC Svitzer Takeover Talk Exclusive Logwin Rhenus

    Most Read

    'The real shit starts today', says new guy in the hot seat at Flexport

    Shippers want stability and service, not rock-bottom freight rates

    Kuehne + Nagel now an airfreight market leader, but had a poor Q4

    TPM23: it's 12 months on, and the tables have turned

    'Cap-in-hand' carriers face shipper anger after the tables turn

    Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers

    Mixed views on cargo shift from US west coast ports to the east

    EXCLUSIVE: Top Kuehne + Nagel SVP jumps ship

    Transpac shippers struggle to trust carriers now 'learning from their mistakes'

    Geodis to CMA CGM – here's the thing

    Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly

    WiseTech pricing storm shows no sign of abating as SMEs weigh in

    Yusen Logistics continues M&A spree with US 3PL Taylored Services

    Slower air cargo market reflected in demand for freighter conversions

    Kuehne + Nagel akin to DSV – 'Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away...'

    Safetrans latest to join booming China-Russia box tradelane