Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Malaysian shippers should source closer to home to avoid delays

Igor Groshev northport malaysia_62347572
By

Amid the Red Sea crisis, Malaysian manufacturers have been urged to source raw and intermediate materials from neighbouring countries.

Soh Thian Lai, of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, said his fellow members should to book containers and shipping schedules at least a month in advance for transport to affected markets and to prepare for fluctuating freight rates and extended sailing times.

Mr Soh advised manufacturers to use a combination of sea, air and land transport to avoid the longer voyages arising from ships being diverted to the Cape of Good Hope.

He said: “For goods that are not time-sensitive, it is advisable to wait until the first few weeks of February, during the Chinese New Year holiday, as freight costs are expected to decrease during this period.”

Although it was too expensive to move large volumes of goods by air, Mr Soh said it was viable for high-value cargo.

It has been estimated that 80% of ships that previously transited the Suez Canal en route to Europe have been rerouted around the Cape to avoid Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Mr Soh  said: “As Asean supply chains are also deeply integrated with our north-east neighbours, Malaysian manufacturing companies can build resilience by working closely with our Asean counterparts. Not only as a source for inputs and a market for Malaysian manufactured exports, but also to integrate deeper for trade and investment regionally,”

Mr Soh also appealed to liner operators not to hike rates for pre-booked shipments, and to discuss any surcharges or rate increases with shippers.

And he said: “The shipping disruption stemming from the Red Sea crisis may be compounded by other threats such as extreme weather events or shifting geopolitical tensions, which will further damage already distressed global supply chains.

“We urge the government to keep a close watch on the situation to ensure that the impact does not escalate and further burden businesses and the economy.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cape of Good Hope Chinese New Year Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers Red Sea Crisis Suez Canal CargoGulf containers Equipment shortages Red Sea

    Most Read

    Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs

    Shippers face 'eye-watering' rates and rollovers as carriers 'cherry-pick' cargo

    Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'

    CMA CGM losses said to be at heart of 'divorce' from AF-KLM

    Logistics 'black swans' now arriving in flocks

    Maersk opts for rail freight to avoid Panama Canal delays

    DB Schenker sale deadline – 'heard anything?'

    Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise

    West coast ports brace for new import surge – 'but they can cope this time'

    North Europe ports face capacity crunch as carriers race for berths

    Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers

    HMM launches 'extra loaders' to help Asian exporters as CNY looms

    Japan's semiconductor supply chain also a victim of Honshu earthquake

    News Podcast | Jan 2024 | The Red Sea crisis: Freight rates soar as CNY capacity and equipment crunch looms

    Cosco hit by $2m compensation claim for 'unfair' D&D charges

    Maersk the most active carrier in a 'hectic' charter market