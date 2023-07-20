Maersk expands with new Atlanta strategic air cargo hub

Mighty Maersk: not so mighty in airfreight...?
Must try harder …
PRESS RELEASE
Atlanta, Georgia – A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has inaugurated a new 123,000
square foot air freight gateway near Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport
(ATL) that offers direct planeside recovery with immediate unit load device (ULD)
transfers to the new facility.
“Maersk is strengthening our promise to customers of integrated, end-to-end logistics
solutions by growing our air freight services in a strategic transportation hub. Our
Atlanta facility enhances our offering, providing customers with superior supply chain
flexibility supported by our expanded regional capabilities in warehousing and
transportation. We will be able to leverage this connectivity to bolster our air freight
network across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the world,” said John
Wetherell, Regional Head of Air Freight, North America.
Atlanta is one of the most important commercial, financial, and transportation centers
of the southeastern United States. Over 75 percent of the Fortune 1000 companies
have a presence in the Atlanta area, and the region hosts offices of about 1,250
multinational corporations.
Located in Atlanta Tradeport’s Foreign Trade Zone, the new air cargo facility enjoys
lower duties, reduced processing fees, and quicker movement of goods from the port
of Savannah. The site is located just two miles from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson
International Airport and has direct access to interstates I-75 and I-285.
The facility is ideal for local and regional distribution and is in close proximity to access
commercial carrier capacity. The site will act as a forward staging facility for our
Greenville, South Carolina own controlled flight operations – from which we operate
five B74F return Maersk flights per week to Hahn, Germany, and two B76F flights per
week to Shenyang, China, with onward connection to Seoul, Korea.
The new facility has 39 dock doors, two oversized drive-up ramps, and is a Bonded
Container Freight Station (CFS) with U.S. Customs. In addition, it operates as a U.S.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Certified Cargo Screening Facility (CCSF)
to ensure timely, secure handling of air freight. This enables priority handling of both
import and export airline ULDs.
The new Atlanta facility builds on several initiatives designed to bolster Maersk’s air
freight services in North America. The company recently opened a new Chicago air
freight gateway facility to add more supply chain integration opportunities for
customers using Chicago O’Hare International and Rockford International.
Prior to that, Maersk also launched a new air freight service with regular flights
between South Carolina, Korea, and China operated by Miami-headquartered cargo
airline Amerijet International.
