Maersk expands with new Atlanta strategic air cargo hub

By LoadstarEditorial 20/07/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Atlanta, Georgia – A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has inaugurated a new 123,000

square foot air freight gateway near Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport

(ATL) that offers direct planeside recovery with immediate unit load device (ULD)

transfers to the new facility.

“Maersk is strengthening our promise to customers of integrated, end-to-end logistics

solutions by growing our air freight services in a strategic transportation hub. Our

Atlanta facility enhances our offering, providing customers with superior supply chain

flexibility supported by our expanded regional capabilities in warehousing and

transportation. We will be able to leverage this connectivity to bolster our air freight

network across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the world,” said John

Wetherell, Regional Head of Air Freight, North America.

Atlanta is one of the most important commercial, financial, and transportation centers

of the southeastern United States. Over 75 percent of the Fortune 1000 companies

have a presence in the Atlanta area, and the region hosts offices of about 1,250

multinational corporations.

Located in Atlanta Tradeport’s Foreign Trade Zone, the new air cargo facility enjoys

lower duties, reduced processing fees, and quicker movement of goods from the port

of Savannah. The site is located just two miles from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson

International Airport and has direct access to interstates I-75 and I-285.

The facility is ideal for local and regional distribution and is in close proximity to access

commercial carrier capacity. The site will act as a forward staging facility for our

Greenville, South Carolina own controlled flight operations – from which we operate

five B74F return Maersk flights per week to Hahn, Germany, and two B76F flights per

week to Shenyang, China, with onward connection to Seoul, Korea.

The new facility has 39 dock doors, two oversized drive-up ramps, and is a Bonded

Container Freight Station (CFS) with U.S. Customs. In addition, it operates as a U.S.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Certified Cargo Screening Facility (CCSF)

to ensure timely, secure handling of air freight. This enables priority handling of both

import and export airline ULDs.

The new Atlanta facility builds on several initiatives designed to bolster Maersk’s air

freight services in North America. The company recently opened a new Chicago air

freight gateway facility to add more supply chain integration opportunities for

customers using Chicago O’Hare International and Rockford International.

Prior to that, Maersk also launched a new air freight service with regular flights

between South Carolina, Korea, and China operated by Miami-headquartered cargo

airline Amerijet International.