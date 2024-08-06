By Charlotte Goldstone 06/08/2024

The port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) reported a record-breaking month, without congestion, in July, but Maersk yesterday advised customers it would omit some calls there due to cargo backlogs.

However, PTP today affirmed to The Loadstar:“There is no congestion currently being experienced at its port terminal.”

The port handled a record 1.1m teu in July with no congestion – unlike rivals across several continents and regions, where significant port congestion resulted in substantial delays in vessel schedules and serious disruption to global supply chains.

The problem is primarily attributed to the Red Sea crisis, which has forced shipping liners to reroute ships around Africa for safety.

A PTP spokesperson said: “While many ports in Malaysia, our neighbouring country, and across the globe are suffering from port congestion, PTP has remained unaffected. In fact, we have turned this challenge into an opportunity, showcasing our resilience and efficiency.

“This achievement refutes any false allegation with regards to congestion made by unknown sources without proper fact-checking.”

However, Maersk told customers yesterday its Southern Star 071S service would omit Singapore and Sydney on two sailings “due to the congestion in Tanjung Pelepas and Singapore hubs”.

PTP told The Loadstar today: “PTP wishes to affirm that there is no congestion.

“PTP manages its capacity by maintaining a healthy balance between load and discharge. This is achieved through close collaboration with its customers, ensuring that its yard remains uncongested.”

The Loadstar approached Maersk for comment, but had no reply at time of publication.

PTP is a joint-venture between Malaysia-based MMC Group and Netherlands-based Maersk subsidiary APM Terminals.

According to VesselFinder, 54 vessels have arrived at PTP within the past 24 hours, with 61 expected to arrive in the next 30 days, while today there are 95 ships in port.

Linerlytica data from 3 August show 76,309 teu at the port, across 10 ships, and only one ship, of 10,252 teu, at anchorage. The queue to berth ratio was 0.10%.

Meanwhile, Maersk will add a Fremantle call on its two affected Southern Star sailings, “in order to help the Fremantle market”. The sailings will be the Maersk Rio Negro and Maersk Fortaleza, expected in Fremantle on the 26 August and 28 October, respectively.