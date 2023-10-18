Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

M&A mastermind Jens Bjørn Andersen to quit DSV

Jens Bjorn Andersen
DSV chief executive Jens Bjørn Andersen
By

The double-Jens show at DSV will officially end in a year’s time, when group chief executive Jens Bjørn Andersen (above) will step down, to be replaced by Jens Lund.

Mr Andersen, who will have led the company for 16 years, will leave on 30 September 2024. DSV has yet to announce any other changes, and it remains unclear who will take Mr Lund’s role as group chief operating officer.

Chair of the board Thomas Plenborg said: “DSV has been on a fantastic journey under Jens Bjørn Andersen’s leadership since 2008. He has been instrumental in developing DSV into a leading global freight forwarder with excellent financial results and, ultimately, in creating significant value for DSV’s shareholders.

“It is a true privilege to work with Jens Bjørn and, on behalf of the board, I would like to thank him for his contribution over the years.”

He continued: “The board believes that now is the right time to execute the succession plan and announce Jens Lund as the future group CEO. Jens Bjørn has agreed to continue until September 2024, supporting continuity in the senior leadership team.

“Jens Lund has been part of the executive board for many years, and he is known and respected both internally and externally as a visionary and strong leader. The board is confident he is the right person to drive DSV’s continued growth strategy and further develop our global network, customer services and digital infrastructure.”

Mr Andersen thanked his colleagues, and said: “I am proud of the results we have achieved. Through large acquisitions, integrations and challenging logistics markets, we have managed to support our customers, create value for our shareholders and – not least – to bring sustainability higher on the agenda.”

Mr Lund said he was looking forward to taking DSV to the “next level”.

Check out Loadstar Premium today for more comment on what Mr Andersen’s resignation means for the company

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV Off the merry-go-round Atlas Air Cargolux Flexport Geodis Qatar Airways Cargo

    Most Read

    Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone

    DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin

    2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes

    Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai

    Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking

    Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%

    Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel

    Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel

    Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood 

    Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?

    X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule

    Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom

    CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals

    News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS

    Apparel supply chains need fashionable revamp as times change

    ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'