M&A mastermind Jens Bjørn Andersen to quit DSV

By Alex Lennane 18/10/2023

The double-Jens show at DSV will officially end in a year’s time, when group chief executive Jens Bjørn Andersen (above) will step down, to be replaced by Jens Lund.

Mr Andersen, who will have led the company for 16 years, will leave on 30 September 2024. DSV has yet to announce any other changes, and it remains unclear who will take Mr Lund’s role as group chief operating officer.

Chair of the board Thomas Plenborg said: “DSV has been on a fantastic journey under Jens Bjørn Andersen’s leadership since 2008. He has been instrumental in developing DSV into a leading global freight forwarder with excellent financial results and, ultimately, in creating significant value for DSV’s shareholders.

“It is a true privilege to work with Jens Bjørn and, on behalf of the board, I would like to thank him for his contribution over the years.”

He continued: “The board believes that now is the right time to execute the succession plan and announce Jens Lund as the future group CEO. Jens Bjørn has agreed to continue until September 2024, supporting continuity in the senior leadership team.

“Jens Lund has been part of the executive board for many years, and he is known and respected both internally and externally as a visionary and strong leader. The board is confident he is the right person to drive DSV’s continued growth strategy and further develop our global network, customer services and digital infrastructure.”

Mr Andersen thanked his colleagues, and said: “I am proud of the results we have achieved. Through large acquisitions, integrations and challenging logistics markets, we have managed to support our customers, create value for our shareholders and – not least – to bring sustainability higher on the agenda.”

Mr Lund said he was looking forward to taking DSV to the “next level”.

