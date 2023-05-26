Lufthansa set to buy 41% of ITA – for now

By Alex Lennane 26/05/2023

It’s on. Lufthansa will buy 41% – initially – of Italy’s ITA Airways, for €325m, giving it stakes in or ownership of airlines in five countries.

The long negotiations, which saw Italian shipping line MSC pull out of a partnership with Lufthansa, have seen the Germans agree on options to enable Lufthansa to buy the remaining shares at a later date. The Italian government, meanwhile, has committed to a capital increase of €250m into ITA. CH Aviation quoted Italian media sources as saying Lufthansa intends to take full control in 2026, leaving just 10% in the hands of the Italian government.