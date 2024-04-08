By LoadstarEditorial 08/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE

8 April 2024

Press Info

​Kuehne+Nagel Group

Kuehne+Nagel streamlines organisational structure and strengthens customer proximity

Country organisations to report directly into the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel International AG

Agility to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions

The Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG has approved a new direct reporting of the country organisations. This change sets the course for further efficiency gains and profitable growth.

By simplifying responsibilities, the new structure will enable Kuehne+Nagel’s business and functional units to sharpen their strategy in line with rapidly changing market developments and implement business decisions even faster. It will also ensure greater global consistency as well as customer proximity.

The historically-evolved regional structure will be discontinued and responsibilities integrated into Kuehne+Nagel’s Group functions, as appropriate. The Cluster and National Managers will report directly into the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel International AG.

Dr. Joerg Wolle, Chairman of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, commented: “With the discontinuation of the regional management levels, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is streamlining its organisational structure and creating the conditions for further efficiency gains, to be able to act even faster and more flexibly in an increasingly dynamic global trade environment.”

About Kuehne+Nagel

With approximately 81,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.

Media contact:

Dominique Nadelhofer

Global Head Corporate Communications

+41 44 786 95 26

[email protected]