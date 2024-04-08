K+N centralises business structure: 'to get closer to customers', it claims
Kuehne + Nagel appears to be moving closer to a DSV-style organisational structure, announcing today ...
PRESS RELEASE
8 April 2024
Press Info
Kuehne+Nagel Group
Kuehne+Nagel streamlines organisational structure and strengthens customer proximity
Country organisations to report directly into the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel International AG
Agility to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions
The Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG has approved a new direct reporting of the country organisations. This change sets the course for further efficiency gains and profitable growth.
By simplifying responsibilities, the new structure will enable Kuehne+Nagel’s business and functional units to sharpen their strategy in line with rapidly changing market developments and implement business decisions even faster. It will also ensure greater global consistency as well as customer proximity.
The historically-evolved regional structure will be discontinued and responsibilities integrated into Kuehne+Nagel’s Group functions, as appropriate. The Cluster and National Managers will report directly into the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel International AG.
Dr. Joerg Wolle, Chairman of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, commented: “With the discontinuation of the regional management levels, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is streamlining its organisational structure and creating the conditions for further efficiency gains, to be able to act even faster and more flexibly in an increasingly dynamic global trade environment.”
About Kuehne+Nagel
With approximately 81,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.
Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.
Media contact:
Dominique Nadelhofer
Global Head Corporate Communications
+41 44 786 95 26
Ceva top creditor as shoe company goes bust, hit by e-commerce boom
Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way
With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development'
K+N centralises business structure: 'to get closer to customers', it claims
Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief
Baltimore: liners rerouting, but automotive supply chains will be hardest hit
Airfreight shift as Taiwan earthquake impacts semiconductor production
Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL
Major Danish shipping lane shut due to missile risk
Shipping disruption and e-commerce demand driving up airfreight rates
Hong Kong port's star status in the alliance universe is on the wane
Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article