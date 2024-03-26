Korean Air partners with DHL Global Forwarding for direct booking connection

Leticia Barrocas Piquet to lead ocean freight operations at DHL GF
DHL Global Forwarding has hired Leticia Barrocas Piquet as its global head of ocean freight ...
|
Shock for CMA CGM as a deputy CEO decides to quit
'Mass-casualty incident' as Maersk box ship destroys Baltimore bridge
Diversions from Red Sea proving a real ‘silver lining’ for carriers
Asia-Europe carriers revise FAK rates in fight to rein in revenue erosion
A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters
All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons
DB Schenker makes 'positive contribution' to DB – but it's an odd fit
Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price
Strike paralysing Finnish ports extended after talks collapse
Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop
MSC and FedEx face $11m fine for 'unfair charges' to shipper
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article