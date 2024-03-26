Korean Air partners with DHL Global Forwarding for direct booking connection

(Seoul, March 26, 2024) – Korean Air has announced that it has connected its cargo booking system with DHL Global Forwarding. This is the first time for the airline to connect its booking system directly with a freight forwarder. The integration allows DHL Global Forwarding to book cargo on Korean Air flights directly from its system. The API (Application Programming Interface) system allows customers to make reservations directly from their own system, bypassing the need to access the airline’s platform. This integration enhances workflow efficiency by enabling real-time data exchange between airlines and customers, facilitating easier access to flight schedules and air cargo rates. In line with the industry’s ongoing digital transformation, Korean Air is dedicated to enhancing efficiency and elevating customer experience. The airline’s effort in identifying and implementing technological advancements underscores its commitment to providing bespoke services tailored to diverse customer needs. “In establishing direct connectivity with a prominent customer like DHL Global Forwarding, we are able to offer advanced services,” said Jaedong Eum, Senior Vice President and Head of Cargo Business Division at Korean Air. “Looking ahead, we are dedicated to exploring innovative channels to extend our system connections, enhancing our service offerings for an even broader clientele.” “We are excited to announce our direct booking connection with our long-lasting partner Korean Air Cargo through CargoWise.” said Max Sauberschwarz, Global Head of Air Freight at DHL Global Forwarding. “This streamlines our internal processes and enhances efficiency for our customers. This is another step in our digital journey and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering value in air freight for our customers.”