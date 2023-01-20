Kevin Keegan scores a hit as he toasts BIFA's forwarding stars

By Alex Lennane 20/01/2023

BIFA yesterday celebrated its annual awards, handed out by the amusing and affable England football legend, Kevin Keegan.

Following a self-deprecating speech, in which he hoped the future of BIFA fared better than that of FIFA, he thanked the industry for its recent hard work and, in particular, applauded BIFA’s focus on young forwarders and spotting future talent.

Winners:

Noatum Logistics won the IAG Cargo-sponsored air cargo service category, beating Deugro, Geodis and Mandarin Global Logistics.



Westbound Logistics won the TT Club European logistics award, from a shortlist that included Ewals Cargo Care and NNR Global Logistics.



Uniserve Group won the ocean services category, sponsored by Port Express, beating DG International Group, Ligentia UK and Mapcargo International.



First place in the Cool & Special Cargoes category, sponsored by American Airlines Cargo, was JCS Livestock, which went head-to-head with Seafast Cold-Chain.



Winner of the Extra Mile Award, sponsored by Descartes, was Anchor Freight, which overcame strong competition from Coyote Logistics UK, Deugro (UK) and Unsworth UK.



Deugro (UK) was victorious in the Project Forwarding category, sponsored by Macbeth, incorporating Peter Lole Insurance Brokers, with runners-up John Good Logistics, Ucargo and Wallis Shipping Services.

Specialist Services, sponsored by Thyme-IT, was won by Seafast Logistics, beating Channelports, Freight Logistics Solutions and Ucargo.



Albacore Systems sponsored the staff development award, which went to Geodis Freight Forwarding, up against LV Shipping, Uniserve Group and Speedy Freight, which was highly commended.



Killick Martin & Co secured first place in the supply chain management category, sponsored by BoxTop Technologies. It came up against strong challenges from fellow finalists B&H Worldwide, Freight Logistics Solutions and Ligentia UK.



Thomas Low (OIA Global) impressed the judges with his initiative and drive which secured him the title of Apprentice of the Year, the award being sponsored by Seetec Outsource. Other shortlisted finalists were Cameron Smith (Ligentia UK), Elliot Haldane (Geodis Freight Forwarding UK), Jacob Kennerley (Cargo Overseas), Joel Amado (Aramex UK) and Kelly Bell (John Good Logistics), who received special recognition from the judges for “her outstanding attitude”.



Young Freight Forwarder of the Year, sponsored by Virgin Atlantic Cargo, was awarded to Thomas Frost (Geodis Freight Forwarding), who impressed the judges with his ambition “to make a difference within the industry”. Fellow finalists were Dalya Henry (ITD Global), Kyle Lawrence (OIA Global), Jordan Prangnell (Ligentia UK), Cheryl Sullivan (Ucargo Pacific Logistics) and Jenna Speed (Kuehne + Nagel), who also received special recognition from the judges for “her enthusiasm and passion for the industry”.



Newly appointed BIFA director general Steve Parker said: “Now in their 34th year, the Freight Service Awards provide the perfect opportunity to come together and celebrate excellence within the sector, and it was a pleasure to participate in something that is so highly regarded throughout the industry.



“BIFA thanks the members that submitted entries to us, all were of very high quality, making the judging process very difficult. I would like to offer my congratulations to everybody who won an award and those who were shortlisted – the array of talent from everybody was exceptional.



“I would also like to recognise the support and contribution of the sponsors to the running of the competition. Representatives from each category’s sponsor have been generous enough to give their time to conduct the judging and selection process for each award.”

The 2022 Freight Service Awards and lunch, held in central London, was record-breaking, with some 550 attendees, who raised more than £3,500 for international development charity Transaid. It was also Robert Keen’s last such event as the DG of BIFA.