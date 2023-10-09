John Mcdonald appointed EVP airfreight for the Americas at DB Schenker

By Charlotte Goldstone 09/10/2023

DB Schenker has announced the promotion of John McDonald to the “pivotal” role of executive vice president, airfreight – region Americas, based in Miami.

Thorsten Meincke, board member for air & ocean freight, said: “John’s vast experience and proven track record in airfreight logistics makes him an invaluable asset to our team. His dedication to cultivating future leaders and his ability to execute intricate strategies align perfectly with DB Schenker’s vision. We are confident that under John’s leadership, our air cargo operations in the Americas will reach new heights.”

Mr McDonald’s journey with DB Schenker began in May 2020 when he was made senior VP air freight USA. Previously he served as CCO at STG.

In a career spanning 35 years, he has gained expertise in mergers and acquisitions, managing global key accounts, overseeing both air and ocean import and export operations and spearheading training and development initiatives for expansive operations teams.

Mr McDonald said: “Over the years, I’ve always believed in the power of collaboration, strategy and nurturing talent. I look forward to driving growth in our airfreight operations and continuing to serve our customers with the excellence they’ve come to expect from DB Schenker.”

Hesucceeds Christoph Hemmann, who has assumed a new role as head of air freight for the Asia Pacific region, following the retirement of incumbent Dirk Noelle.