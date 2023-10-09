John Mcdonald appointed EVP airfreight for the Americas at DB Schenker

Rumours swirl – DSV denies top exec exit on the cards
We are all ears
DB Schenker has announced the promotion of John McDonald to the “pivotal” role of executive vice president, airfreight – region Americas, based in Miami.
Thorsten Meincke, board member for air & ocean freight, said: “John’s vast experience and proven track record in airfreight logistics makes him an invaluable asset to our team. His dedication to cultivating future leaders and his ability to execute intricate strategies align perfectly with DB Schenker’s vision. We are confident that under John’s leadership, our air cargo operations in the Americas will reach new heights.”
Mr McDonald’s journey with DB Schenker began in May 2020 when he was made senior VP air freight USA. Previously he served as CCO at STG.
In a career spanning 35 years, he has gained expertise in mergers and acquisitions, managing global key accounts, overseeing both air and ocean import and export operations and spearheading training and development initiatives for expansive operations teams.
Mr McDonald said: “Over the years, I’ve always believed in the power of collaboration, strategy and nurturing talent. I look forward to driving growth in our airfreight operations and continuing to serve our customers with the excellence they’ve come to expect from DB Schenker.”
Hesucceeds Christoph Hemmann, who has assumed a new role as head of air freight for the Asia Pacific region, following the retirement of incumbent Dirk Noelle.
Estes Express cyber-attack update
Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'
Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier
Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings
Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'
Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas
Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
Cars-in-containers innovation boosts ro-ro capacity for DP World
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article