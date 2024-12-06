By Gavin van Marle 06/12/2024

Yesterday’s release of benchmark Container Trade Statistics (CTS) figures for October suggests something of a bull run in container demand.

That, in turn, indicates the ocean trade enjoys momentum still. Whether it’s set to last or not, it’s a different matter.

Let’s look.

A total of 15.8m teu was transported in October, on the cusp of the traditional peak season, representing a 3.8% increase compared to September’s deflated volume of 15.2m teu. However, it was down 3.6% on October 2023.

Despite the month-on-month increase, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN