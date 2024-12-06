Box shipping's resilience will be tested after September drop in volumes
Fresh evidence that the strong July and August container volumes represented an early peak season ...
Yesterday’s release of benchmark Container Trade Statistics (CTS) figures for October suggests something of a bull run in container demand.
That, in turn, indicates the ocean trade enjoys momentum still. Whether it’s set to last or not, it’s a different matter.
Let’s look.
A total of 15.8m teu was transported in October, on the cusp of the traditional peak season, representing a 3.8% increase compared to September’s deflated volume of 15.2m teu. However, it was down 3.6% on October 2023.
Despite the month-on-month increase, ...
