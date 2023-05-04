Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Virgin Atlantic Cargo launches myVS, to quote, book, manage and track shipments online anytime

By

PRESS RELEASE

       Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s myVS, expands the functionality of its digital platform 

·       The platform allows customers to quote, book, manage, and track shipments online 24/7 

·       New expansion supports the business’ plans for digitalisation 

 

 

London, UK 4 May 2023: Today, Virgin Atlantic Cargo has launched myVS, an expansion of the airline’s digital platform, which enables its customers to quote, book, manage, and track their cargo shipments online, at any time.  

Paving the way for an intuitive booking experience, the new online platform allows its customers to book and manage shipments anytime, anywhere, track shipments in real-time, explore and compare its flight schedules, and experience a simple, efficient, and user-friendly platform. 

The successful implementation of myVS is part of the airline’s overall digitisation program, allowing it to offer an enhanced customer experience. The platform gives customers more choice in how they choose to work and book with the airline to best suit their business requirements.  

The new booking system will reinforce Virgin Atlantic Cargo’s already much-loved service, through its sales and customer service teams, allowing its customers multiple versatile and dynamic booking options. myVS will initially be launching in the UK and South Africa, with customers now able to easily sign up to book General, Pharma, and Fresh online. Further rollouts to the airline’s worldwide customers in the US and other regions will be coming soon. 

Maria Sanchez-Grant, Head of Distribution at VirginAtlanticCargo, commented:“We are proud to introduce our own online booking capability, myVS, as we continue our digital transformation journey. 

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, so when it comes to service, we’re committed to harnessing the power of our people, and embracing new technology, to offer more choice and greater flexibility. 

“The logistics space is evolving quickly around how our customers want to interact, which is why it is important to us to provide our customers with more options so they can move cargo, their way.  

“myVS will help to ensure that we remain at the forefront of our customer’s requirements. As we continually review and enhance our connectivity, we have further exciting developments to come so that we can offer our customers more ways to work with us.” 

To find out more about Virgin Atlantic Cargo or to book, please visit: www.virginatlanticcargo.com 

