By Charlotte Goldstone 11/12/2023

Despite the fact that widespread SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) production remains a distant possibility, sustainability expert and Change Horizon founder Celine Hourcade (below) has warned that the industry must not get complacent in the meantime, and that “decarbonisation is the biggest challenge humans – and air cargo – have to face”.

“There will not be enough SAF available in the next few years and maybe decades, it’s true,” she told The Loadstar on the sidelines of the recent ACE event in Abu Dhabi. “But just waiting for SAF and do nothing in the meantime is not the right approach: sustainable transformation of the business and the sector goes well beyond SAF.”

She likened SAF availability to climbing Mount Everest: “Imagine you were going to climb Mount Everest in 10 years – you wouldn’t wait until the day before to prepare. You would be thinking now about your plan and start hiking and climbing lower peaks to train. Slowly but surely getting fit and adequately equipped. To maximize your chances of success.”

Ms Hourcade urged the industry to identify where they can already introduce sustainable solutions, recommending initiatives such as making sure your building is powered by green energy and water management, creating partnerships and optimising aircraft space.

“Take the time now to make sustainability part of your DNA. And when SAF is on the market you will be ready to adapt and adopt.”

She reiterated that the industry faced the risk of inaction over SAF. She says it is a team effort and each player in the supply chain should contribute, not merely “finger pointing at someone else to act”.

Ms Hourcade also considered that e-commerce could represent a conflict of interest for the air cargo community.

While e-commerce has largely held up the peak season during a difficult year, non-essential e-commerce, such as fast fashion and its associated consumer mindset, could ultimately be air cargo’s biggest sustainability downfall.

“Project yourself in 10 years time if resources are scarce, we failed to showcase real decarbonization efforts, and politicians might have to decide which type of services and goods are essential. Will the transport of consumer electronics, clothes, and toys by air be on the list? I’m not sure. During Covid we already heard the distinction between essential and non-essential activities, products, people,” she said.

Ms Hourcade concluded: “Sustainability is not only about carbon, and it requires a mindset shift. This mindset shift doesn’t happen overnight.

“To convince [players in the industry] to change and embed sustainability in everything they do, I sometimes have a more cynical approach – if they don’t do it because it is good for the planet and the people, I explain and show them they have no choice because of regulations, and access to finance. Business is business.

“In order to gain or not lose market share, you need to have good sustainability credentials.”

Check out this podcast clip of Annette Kreuziger, airfreight executive for AP Moller Maersk, on why a global integrator might opt for special status at its air cargo hub