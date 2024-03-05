Houthis target another MSC ship with missile attack

'Complacency is your enemy': the economic outlook from S&P Global
The message at TPM 2024 this week from S&P Global’s Economic Outlook was decidedly mixed. Although ...
Yet another MSC vessel, MSC Sky II, has faced attack by Houthis rebels. The ship was reportedly targeted by two missiles in the Gulf of Aden; one missed, another hit the accommodation block.
Maritime Executive reports that there were believed to be no injuries and, after firefighting, the ship continued its voyage.
It’s the fourth time an MSC ship has been targeted by militants – which observers say could be because one of MSC’s shareholders was born in Israel.
