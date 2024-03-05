Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Houthis target another MSC ship with missile attack

msc sky ii
MSC Sky II in January 2024 Photo: VesselFinder
By

Yet another MSC vessel, MSC Sky II, has faced attack by Houthis rebels. The ship was reportedly targeted by two missiles in the Gulf of Aden; one missed, another hit the accommodation block.

Maritime Executive reports that there were believed to be no injuries and, after firefighting, the ship continued its voyage.

It’s the fourth time an MSC ship has been targeted by militants – which observers say could be because one of MSC’s shareholders was born in Israel.

