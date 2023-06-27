Australian exporters hope India gets a taste for their avocados
Australia’s avocado trade is poised to become a lucrative new business opportunity for Indian fruit ...
The Hong Kong Convention on shipbreaking has entered into force, following its ratification by the world’s joint-largest shipbreaker, Bangladesh.
Good news for workers, the convention (HKC) includes specifications for how scrapyards are to dismantle vessels, including inventories of potential harmful substances onboard, including asbestos, heavy metals and volatile organic compounds, as well as ensuring prompt emergency medical care.
The history of practices at facilities in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan has not been a proud one, with vessels being run onto beaches and dismantled from underneath, with no regard for the safety of workers, many of whom have been killed.
An industry source told The Loadstar: “The HKC will drive standards forward for all ship recycling, which is long overdue – although it must be acknowledged that a lot of progress has been made over the 14 years since this journey began.
“Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, along with Turkey, account for the majority of ship recycling. More than 90% of the yards in India are already compliant with the HKC, as are a handful of yards in Bangladesh. As more there get certified it will have a real impact as this will bring significant green recycling capacity online.
“Sadly Pakistan has no yards that are compliant, but hopefully ratification of the convention will give yard operators enough of a business case to push ahead with certification.”
In recent years, the high spread between how much cash buyers are willing to pay for scrap vessels and the cheap labour costs of scrapping have meant shipowners have chosen to scrap vessels early and replace them with newbuilds that meet environmental regulations. A recent driver was the IMO’s fuel sulphur content cap, which prompted some owners to scrap vessels rather than have them retrofitted with a scrubber.
But a higher cost of scrapping might lead to a rethink. Peter Sand, Xeneta chief analyst, said he expected it would extend the life of ships in the long term.
“Containerships are some of those that can trade for the longest time. If you need to pay a high cost or you do not receive money from the sale of the ship, then you will probably choose to postpone recycling the ship.”
Australia’s avocado trade is poised to become a lucrative new business opportunity for Indian fruit ...
Wan Hai has launched a second round of ship demolitions and plans to dispose of ...
Developments this week have laid bare the growing enmity between the US and China, as ...
WITH VIDEO APM Terminals Pipavav said the port had resumed landside operations, albeit with some restrictions, ...
India’s largest private airline, IndiGo, seems to be moving gingerly on its freighter network development, ...
Container carriers serving India-Europe tradelane are looking at how to reduce the impact of rapidly ...
All Indian ports along the coastline of Gujarat have halted operations until further notice in ...
Trading outlook for second half looking grim for container lines
Mærsk strategy: time to throw the dice again?
Freight rates still tumbling and a liner bear market looms
Striking dock unions should pay $2 billion a day, say Republican senators
Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud
How unpicking the 2M Alliance will re-shape container trades
New bid to curb US e-commerce imports, especially from China
It's survival of the fittest as the shortsea market hits heavy weather
Automotive industry change will spark a whole new supply chain
Barge operators impose surcharges after rapid fall in Rhine water level
Purchasing manager 'failures' could lead to airfreight boom
MSC circles Italy's struggling AlisCargo as it eyes expansion in air cargo
Comment on this article