Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Forwarder anger as scanner malfunctions hit Bangladesh air exports again

IMG-20210831-WA0007
Boxes pile up at during previous congestion at Dhaka airport Credit: Syed Md Bakhtiar
By

Air cargo flows through Bangladesh’s Dhaka Airport are again facing severe challenges, due to the malfunction of explosive-detection scanners (EDSs).

Only one of the airport’s EDS machines is working, as air cargo demand and rates out of the country have significantly increased this year.

“It is utterly impossible to meet the requirements of freight forwarders with only one operational EDS,” Kabir Ahmed, president, Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA), wrote to the civil aviation authority yesterday.

Outbound cargo is being stockpiled inside cargo villages, according to forwarders.

Mr Ahmed said that, of the four EDSs at Dhaka Airport, one had been out of order for a long period, and during the past three weeks two more stopped working.

He said this was adding to freighter forwarders’ woes, along with Dhaka’s higher rates than other airports in the region, limited capacity and delays.

BFFA director Nasir Ahmed Khan told The Loadstar that, in recent months, air exports through Dhaka had increased several-fold, freight rates had doubled and, in some cases, even tripled, to the main destinations for Bangladeshi garment exports.

Spot rates out of Bangladesh to Europe were up 29%, month on month, in mid-March, according to Xeneta, with strong demand for apparel. Rates to the US were up 10%.

Xeneta added: “Looking at the general cargo market at a country level, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka experienced significant increases in their general cargo spot rates, which rose by a considerable 81%, 40% and 55% respectively, in the week ending 3 March, compared with four weeks earlier, driven by strong demand for apparel products from these markets.”

Rates have also risen in the region owing to the container shipping disruption in the Red Sea.

In December, some 10,410 tonnes of cargo went through Dhaka Airport, which increased to 14,451 tonnes in January (+39%), some 18,700 tonnes in February (+29%), and 19,127 tonnes in March (+2%).

However, the EDS malfunctions were now seriously disrupting shipments, said Mr Khan, adding that there were other equipment shortages as well, including the crates that carry boxes to aircraft.

“When EDSs does not work, we depend on explosive-detection dogs, which cannot conduct security checks fast,” he said.

Dhaka Airport has been regularly plagued by problems with its scanning machines. They failed in September 2020, September 2021 and March 2022, and can take months to repair.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bangladesh Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association Congestion Dhaka Chittagong The Cabotage Question X-Press Feeders

    Most Read

    K+N centralises business structure: 'to get closer to customers', it claims

    Ceva top creditor as shoe company goes bust, hit by e-commerce boom

    Red Sea update: More ships attacked as Houthis claim danger area 'expanding'

    Baltimore: liners rerouting, but automotive supply chains will be hardest hit

    Flexport sues BCO for $12.3m of unpaid box detention charges

    Airfreight shift as Taiwan earthquake impacts semiconductor production

    Kuehne + Nagel streamlines organisational structure and strengthens customer proximity

    Major Danish shipping lane shut due to missile risk

    Carriers unveil new FAK hikes in bid to halt Asia-Europe rates slide

    Box logjams at Canadian ports as import surge meets rail shortages

    Relief as Finnish port strikes are set to cease in bid to start talks

    Maersk OC1 service to resume Panama Canal transit next month

    Big M&A up Kuehne's sleeve?

    Tangled web under construction: Andersen, Jacobs & private equity

    CMA CGM Air Cargo returns to ECS for sales in smaller countries

    Analysis: CH Robinson – the loneliest