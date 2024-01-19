Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported
Container spot rates from Asia to the US and Europe continued to soar this week ...
The Red Sea crisis has started to bite into Bangladesh’s apparel exports to Europe and the US, the two main destinations for the country’s apparel, accounting for 65% of total shipments.
Bangladesh is the second-largest apparel exporter worldwide and garments are the main foreign currency earner for the small South Asian nation.
The security crisis in the Red Sea has forced shipping lines to avoid the usual route and go round the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. Mother vessels calling at Asian ports now need to travel an additional 3,500 km to reach Europe, which has increased the transit time by two to three weeks.
Stakeholders say that due to this and the resulting extra costs, ocean freight rates have gone up 40%. From Chittagong to Europe and America the freight rate has been increased by $1,200 to $1,500 per feu.
The longer transits have also created a shortage of 40ft containers and high-cube boxes in Bangladesh, where exporters mainly use larger containers, while importers mostly use 20ft boxes.
Factory owners fear an order fall if buyers begin to look for alternative sourcing. At least one has already reported its buyers are moving orders to other countries.
Shahidullah Azim, VP of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told The Loadstar the industry was already feeling the pinch as a consequence of the Red Sea crisis.
Mr Azim said he was concerned that although buyers were currently bearing the additional costs, they may try to pass these on to manufacturers.
BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said some exporters would opt for more costly air shipments in order to supply goods in time. By ocean, each kg costs less than $0.30 to send from Chittagong to Europe, but air freight rates are about $3.50 per kg. Some Vietnamese manufacturers are already shifting to airfreight, according to Xeneta.
Khairul Alam (Suzan), VP of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association, said both exports and imports were affected by the Red Sea crisis.
“Due to the additional two weeks’ travel time, the vessel chain at transhipment points has broken down,” he said, adding that the delay was also causing container congestion at transhipment ports.
Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs
Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise
CMA CGM losses said to be at heart of 'divorce' from AF-KLM
DB Schenker sale deadline – 'heard anything?'
Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation
Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | The Red Sea crisis: Freight rates soar as CNY capacity and equipment crunch looms
Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains
Shippers beware: a US east coast labour battle could be heating up
Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'
No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article