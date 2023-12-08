WSC to lobby next IMO meeting for tougher emissions regulations
Following calls at COP28 by MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, Maersk and Wallenius Wilhelmsen last week, ...
Efforts by MSC and the City of Hamburg to take control of HHLA seem to be inching ahead, with the outcome of a vote by shareholders expected soon.
With the municipal authority, the world’s largest container shipping line has been seeking to take full control of the Hamburg terminal and intermodal operator, and last night was the deadline for shareholders to accept the latest offer.
According to reports, the offer of €16.75 per share was enough to buy at least a further 4% of shareholders out but rumours are circulating that the pair have reached their desired 90% threshold.
While it is expected to be a few days before confirmation, with 90% of shares held between them, they would be in a position to squeeze out the remaining shareholders with compulsory purchases, bringing full control of HHLA.
Prior to the vote, the pair jointly controlled 84% of the shares, with Hamburg City owning some 67%, and the remaining 33% floating on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The agreement between the bidders includes a clause that the city retains majority control, with a proposed shareholding split of 50.1% to 49.9%, while MSC has pledged to funnel 1m teu through HHLA’s gateways a year.
For its part, HHLA appears receptive to the offer, its board members having recommended shareholders accept the deal in early November when it was tabled.
CEO Angela Titzrath said: “In our view, the extensive agreements underline the attractiveness of HHLA and its strategy, as well as MSC’s sustained interest in a long-term successful development of the company.”
The Loadstar‘s Mike Wackett said: “It shows the continued determination of the Aponte family to deliver on their growth aspirations”.
OOCL box ship in Red Sea hit by rocket fired from a drone
Carriers roll out new ancillary charges – 'we're going to need every dollar'
Job cuts rumoured to accelerate at Kuehne + Nagel
CMA CGM leads from the front in new rates assault on shippers
Geopolitical shocks pose the greatest threat to supply chain health
Carriers likely to follow MSC and hike ancillary charges on Indian exports
Yang Ming diverts Asia-USEC service from congested Panama Canal
Bleak outlook for liner shipping – unless carriers take drastic action
Niklas Wilmking to be DB Schenker new contract logistics chief
More liner services avoiding canals to head for the Cape
Air charters for US automakers take off following strike at the 'big three'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article