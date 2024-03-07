Hermes digitalise Dnata warehouse at Schiphol Airport

London, UK, Thursday 7th March, 2024: Hermes Logistics Technologies (HLT) has been awarded the contract by air services provider dnata to digitalise cargo handling processes in a new warehouse the latter is creating, Freight Building 17 (FB17).

Located within dnata’s Cargo City at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, HLT is collaborating with logistics systems supplier Lödige Industries (Lödige) to pioneer the fully automated cargo centre, following a multi-million-euro investment by dnata.

FB17 will see the implementation of HLT’s latest cloud-based cargo management system, the Hermes Software as a Service (SaaS) Ecosystem, which will enable unparalleled operational efficiency, improved oversight, and greater control over all ground handling processes.

“This project is a true testament to what can be achieved once the air cargo industry embraces digitalisation, and the creation of FB17 should herald a new age of warehouse innovation,” said Yuval Baruch, CEO, HLT.

“The final integrated solution demanded complicated design, and is the result of strong collaboration and careful planning between HLT, Lödige, and dnata, representing a crucial step toward adapting to the demands of a rapidly evolving industry.”

HLT has ensured communication between its cargo management system and Lödige’s warehouse management system is watertight to handle the large volume of data and information generated, which dnata’s operations will share at an unprecedented speed.

“Our extensive development has resulted in an extremely sophisticated digital solution, which will enable dnata to meet more stringent Service Level Agreements related to efficiency,” added Baruch.

HLT has a long-standing relationship with dnata The Netherlands, serving the Amsterdam terminal since 2010.

HLT’s proven track record with dnata and this agreement demonstrate the air services provider’s confidence in the HLT systems and a commitment to driving efficiency through technology.

“Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is one of Europe’s best-connected airports, meaning it requires a highly efficient cargo operation,” said Jan van Anrooy, Managing Director, dnata The Netherlands.

“Our collaboration with Hermes Logistics Technologies and Lödige will enable us to meet rapidly growing demand for structured and reliable services, setting a new industry standard in innovation.”

The Hermes SaaS Ecosystem will streamline the management of dnata’s cargo import, export, and transit processes from end to end, including physical cargo handling, documentation, special product governance, security, mail, messaging, revenue accounting, and business intelligence.

This allows the handler to build up and break down cargo in real time, perform more efficient mail handling with less data input, and automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks.

Besides Amsterdam, HLT currently provides cargo management solutions to dnata in Australia, Belgium, and Singapore.

HLT has completed first-stage integration testing for FB17, and the solution is expected to be live at the end of this year.