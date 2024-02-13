Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Demand rush sparks temporary ban on imports at Bangkok Airport

dreamstime_xxl_174446368
© Andrii Yalanskyi
By

A surprise surge in air cargo demand in Asia has led to ground handler Bangkok Flight Services (BFS) announcing a temporary embargo on imports at Bangkok Airport (BKK), just 24 hours after a similar situation in Dubai. 

BFS said: “Due to unprecedented volumes of cargo, due to the Red Sea crisis resulting in a modal shift from sea to air, and a higher than expected surge prior to Chinese New Year, we have built up a backlog of cargo for processing and have had to suspend processing of imports of general cargo.”

Yesterday, Dubail cargo terminal operator dnata placed a 48-hour embargo on cargo imports at its facilities at DXB. It too attributed the delay to “a significant surge in cargo volumes… particularly in import of general cargo”. 

A source told The Loadstar: “The big pax carriers will be most affected by the embargo, especially Qatar Airways (QR), as it has about 10 flights a day to DXB.”  

QR has warned its customers of the temporary embargo at BKK, scheduled to last until 18 February, and apologised.

BFS said the surge in demand had created a backlog at its warehouse and has waived its product storage charges during the embargo. 

The source said: “They have to do that if they are in trouble… you cannot charge storage if you are causing the storage issue.” 

In its most recent update, BFS explained that incoming shipments were unable to be sorted as there was no storage space in the warehouse. It said it had received a large number of products yesterday and was expecting more in the coming days.  

However it added that the warehouse was “putting in all efforts to speed up the process of sorting backlog products, which aims to be completed within the week”. 

It advised customers expecting cargo to check location information on the track & trace service page on its website.  

The temporary embargo only applies to imported general cargo, but not perishables, pharma, dangerous goods or other types of specialised freight. 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bangkok Airport Bangkok Flight Services Dnata Dubai Airports No-go embargo Qatar Airways Emirates

    Most Read

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    End of Red Sea crisis will create choppy water for carriers, says Maersk

    EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you

    Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel

    Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity

    Sustainability and sensibility: Schiphol needs the best of both worlds

    Mærsk for DB Schenker: of course... 'we are in'

    HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights

    Surge in air cargo volumes sees flow into Dubai suspended for 48 hours

    Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead

    Rates rollercoaster: transatlantic soars, while Asia-Europe loses more ground

    Polynesia puts first obstacle in CMA CGM's path to Bolloré Logistics

    AIT extends its worldwide reach with European acquisitions

    Enter 'ONE DSV' controlled by Germany

    Carriers soak up 300,000 teu of newbuilds – but there's more to come