GXO extends agreement with Waitrose & Partners

By LoadstarEditorial 19/10/2023

PRESS RELEASE

GXO Logistics, the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has extended its agreement with Waitrose & Partners, a leading supermarket with over 330 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and the Channel Islands.

“We’re delighted that Waitrose & Partners has rewarded our service over the past three years by extending our agreement,” said Gavin Williams, Managing Director, U.K. and Ireland, GXO. “We look forward to deploying our expertise in the grocery sector to help further reduce costs and raise efficiency and productivity for Waitrose.”

Under the new agreement, GXO will continue to operate two key U.K. distribution hubs located within Waitrose’s Milton Keynes campus. More than 860 GXO team members pick and dispatch close to 85 million cases per year at the 950,000-square-foot Magna Park national distribution centre. At the 320,000-square-foot Brinklow regional distribution center, more than 810 GXO team members, a third of whom are drivers, pick, dispatch and deliver about 51 million cases of chilled and fresh products annually. As part of its partnership with Waitrose, GXO looks forward to deploying technologies to help accelerate continuous improvement efficiencies and service levels across the two sites.

Waitrose Head of Distribution Operations (Grocery) & Transport Doug Kay said, “After a successful three years, GXO has become a trusted partner. We’re working together to implement the latest technology, to even further improve our supply chain – ultimately benefiting our branches and customers alike.”

As part of its local community outreach, GXO operates staff stores, which donate proceeds to 25 local charities. These staff stores reduce customer wastage, and also help to provide support to colleagues and the wider area, raising over £300,000 since 2020.

GXO partners with eight of the top 10 supermarkets in the U.K., including Waitrose. GXO also supports the John Lewis Partnership, the UK’s largest employee-owned business, with a range of warehousing and reverse logistics solutions, including GXO Direct shared warehousing, and Clicklink, GXO’s world-class Click & Collect and returns management service.