Malcolm Wilson to retire as CEO of GXO Logistics in 2025

Greenwich, USA | December 03, 2024

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) today announced that Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer, has informed the board of directors that he plans to retire in 2025. He will continue to lead the company during the executive search process for his successor.

Brad Jacobs, chairman of the GXO Board of Directors, said, “Malcolm’s countless contributions to GXO and its legacy parent XPO span nearly a decade. Under his leadership, GXO has added more than $3 billion of revenue and received global recognitions each year for innovation and workplace culture. Our incoming CEO will inherit a best-in-class management team and strong industry positioning, while Malcolm will embark on a well-deserved retirement. I fully support this decision and wish him all the best.”

Since being named CEO in August 2021, Mr. Wilson has led GXO’s growth to 130,000 employees and more than 200 million square feet of facility space in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. During his tenure, GXO has acquired Clipper Logistics and Wincanton among others; increased revenue from $7.9 billion in 2021 to $11 billion in the twelve months ended September 30, 2024; increased adjusted EBITDA from $633 million in 2021 to $757 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2024; and achieved a return on invested capital of more than 30% per year.

Malcolm Wilson said, “My time at GXO has been the highlight of my three decades in logistics. We have an outstanding organization that embraces new technologies, keeping us at the forefront of the industry. I’m grateful to the team and our customers for their support — and I look forward to working with the Board to ensure the company is in excellent hands.”

