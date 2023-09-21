Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Giridharan Srinivasan named as new India area general manager for Etihad Cargo

Giridharan Srinivasan, Etihad Cargo
By

Etihad Cargo has appointed Giridharan Srinivasan (above) to the role of Area General Manager – Indian Subcontinent.

Mr Srinivasan will be based in Bangalore, reporting directly to Etihad Cargo’s Director East Cargo Commercial of APAC, Australasia and Indian Subcontinent Latha Narayan, and is set to be responsible for establishing new and further developing existing relationships with Etihad Cargo’s customers based in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and the surrounding region.

“Etihad Cargo is delighted to welcome Giridharan to the team. His appointment further reinforces the carrier’s commitment to the Indian Subcontinent, strengthens Etihad Cargo’s commercial team in the region and positions the airline for further growth in this key market,” Mr Narayan said.

“I am confident Giridharan’s knowledge, expertise and passion for delivering world-class solutions will contribute to Etihad Cargo’s ambitious long-term growth plans for the Indian Subcontinent, further cementing the carrier’s position as the air cargo partner of choice for Etihad Cargo’s customers in this region,” he added.

Mr Srinivasan joins Etihad Cargo with over 17 years of logistics experience, five of which have been within the aviation sector, and has worked in roles covering sales, business development, client relationship management and operations.

“I’m thrilled to join Etihad Cargo and be a part of the carrier’s exciting expansion plans in this region. Over the last few years, Etihad Cargo has added depth to its Indian Subcontinent network and has continued to enhance its products,” he said.

Etihad Cargo’s recently announced winter schedule will see the introduction of two new routes in the Indian Subcontinent region and additional frequencies to existing destinations.

It will offer more belly hold cargo capacity on new passenger routes to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, operating seven flights per week to each destination. Etihad Cargo will also provide additional belly hold capacity via new passenger flights to Chennai, Kochi, the Maldives, Colombo and Islamabad.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Etihad Cargo Indian Subcontinent On the merry-go-round Geodis Kerry Logistics SEKO Logistics The e-commerce equation

    Most Read

    Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva shake-up comes with high-profile casualties

    Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates

    THE Alliance suspends transpacific service, but more capacity cuts needed

    EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker

    Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters

    DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights

    Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm

    Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO

    Maersk insists CMA CGM deal is not a change in green strategy

    Multi-billion $ Flexport dish – prepared, baked and served

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel unveils new Europe leader

    New end-to-end supply chain package a likely home-run for Amazon

    Shippers 'conned' by greenwashing: lies, damned lies, and logistics

    Box lines hit by rising fuel costs as OPEC cuts supply

    The wind of (leadership) change blows at Expeditors