Giridharan Srinivasan named as new India area general manager for Etihad Cargo

By Gavin van Marle 21/09/2023

Etihad Cargo has appointed Giridharan Srinivasan (above) to the role of Area General Manager – Indian Subcontinent.

Mr Srinivasan will be based in Bangalore, reporting directly to Etihad Cargo’s Director East Cargo Commercial of APAC, Australasia and Indian Subcontinent Latha Narayan, and is set to be responsible for establishing new and further developing existing relationships with Etihad Cargo’s customers based in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and the surrounding region.

“Etihad Cargo is delighted to welcome Giridharan to the team. His appointment further reinforces the carrier’s commitment to the Indian Subcontinent, strengthens Etihad Cargo’s commercial team in the region and positions the airline for further growth in this key market,” Mr Narayan said.

“I am confident Giridharan’s knowledge, expertise and passion for delivering world-class solutions will contribute to Etihad Cargo’s ambitious long-term growth plans for the Indian Subcontinent, further cementing the carrier’s position as the air cargo partner of choice for Etihad Cargo’s customers in this region,” he added.

Mr Srinivasan joins Etihad Cargo with over 17 years of logistics experience, five of which have been within the aviation sector, and has worked in roles covering sales, business development, client relationship management and operations.

“I’m thrilled to join Etihad Cargo and be a part of the carrier’s exciting expansion plans in this region. Over the last few years, Etihad Cargo has added depth to its Indian Subcontinent network and has continued to enhance its products,” he said.

Etihad Cargo’s recently announced winter schedule will see the introduction of two new routes in the Indian Subcontinent region and additional frequencies to existing destinations.

It will offer more belly hold cargo capacity on new passenger routes to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, operating seven flights per week to each destination. Etihad Cargo will also provide additional belly hold capacity via new passenger flights to Chennai, Kochi, the Maldives, Colombo and Islamabad.