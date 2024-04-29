Geodis obtains IATA CEIV Pharma certification for its Copenhagen hub

By LoadstarEditorial 29/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE

GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, announced it has strengthened its temperature-controlled pharmaceutical shipment capabilities in Europe by obtaining IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification for its Copenhagen site.

GEODIS now has a total of 28 CEIV Pharma certified sites across its global network in the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

Kent Husted, Managing Director of GEODIS Denmark, who is heading a team of 140 professionals located in Copenhagen, Vejle and Odense “Denmark is one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to research, development and production of pharmaceuticals. The requirements are strict in terms of quality and selection of suppliers, which is why it made perfect sense to choose the IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for GEODIS Denmark,” he said.

“Our most important goal, in general, is to help all our customers by being a good growth partner and creating quality in everything we do. When it comes to pharmaceutical transports, we have a solid global setup that can handle all transports which require temperature control. All employees involved in Pharma transport have received the right training and know what is needed to deliver the products safely to the end users and patients”, continued Husted

At its site in Copenhagen, GEODIS provides a cross dock service with a temperature range of +2°C to +8°C and +15°C to +25°C, complimented by comprehensive air, ocean and road solutions.

Strategically located for easy access to both Copenhagen airport and ocean port facilities, this hub ensures seamless transportation of goods. Pharma and Healthcare logistics is a worldwide

GEODIS expertise and the company has already attracted a number of major Pharma and Healthcare customers. With this certification for its Copenhagen hub, GEODIS confirms its position as a leading player in the Pharma and Healthcare sector in Denmark and affirming its commitment to quality.

“Through our global pharma and healthcare network we can offer tailor-made solutions for our customers that comply with the requirements of GDP (Good Distribution Practice) transport. Part of our ambition is to further develop our global end-to-end logistics solutions. With last year’s acquisition of trans-o-flex in Germany, we added a wide range of services for time-critical deliveries to our portfolio and offer a fast, reliable and time-definite delivery service, which will be extended to other European countries in the coming months. As a first step in Denmark, with a newly built part of our warehouse solely for our pharma customers, we can ensure that the products are temperature monitored, before they are to be shipped across the world, whether that would be by air, ocean or road transport”, adds Thomas Kraus, President & CEO of GEODIS EUROPE.

The IATA CEIV Pharma (Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics) certification ensures that facilities, equipment, operations, and personnel meet the appropriate applicable standards, guidelines and regulations expected of a pharmaceutical manufacturer and logistics provider. It helps organizations and the entire air cargo supply chain achieve pharmaceutical handling excellence, while addressing the industry’s need for more safety, security, compliance, and efficiency through a globally consistent and recognized pharmaceutical product handling certification.