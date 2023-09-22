FW: Estes’ $1.525B stalking horse bid for Yellow’s terminals wins out

FW: Estes sets new floor of $1.525B for Yellow terminals
FREIGHTWAVES reports: Private less-than-truckload carrier Estes Express Lines’ new bid of $1.525 billion for Yellow’s terminals is ...
FREIGHTWAVES reports:
An order was entered in a Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday naming less-than-truckload carrier Estes Express Lines’ $1.525 billion stalking horse bid as the winning offer of Yellow Corp.’s portfolio of owned terminals.
Bid protections for Estes were also approved, including a $7.5 million breakup fee and expense reimbursement up to $1.6 million.
Yellow filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 6 after failing to reach terms with its union workers on a proposed change of operations it said was vital to its survival…
To read the full post, please click here.
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva shake-up comes with high-profile casualties
Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates
THE Alliance suspends transpacific service, but more capacity cuts needed
Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters
DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights
Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm
Maersk insists CMA CGM deal is not a change in green strategy
Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO
Multi-billion $ Flexport dish – prepared, baked and served
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel unveils new Europe leader
New end-to-end supply chain package a likely home-run for Amazon
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article