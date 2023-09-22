Sign up for our FREE newsletter
FW: Estes’ $1.525B stalking horse bid for Yellow’s terminals wins out

The businessman holds out his hand to make a deal. Concept of a contract or deal, making an offer. Signing or renewing a contract. Come to universal consensus. Diplomatic and political success.
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

An order was entered in a Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday naming less-than-truckload carrier Estes Express Lines’ $1.525 billion stalking horse bid as the winning offer of Yellow Corp.’s portfolio of owned terminals.

Bid protections for Estes were also approved, including a $7.5 million breakup fee and expense reimbursement up to $1.6 million.

Yellow filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 6 after failing to reach terms with its union workers on a proposed change of operations it said was vital to its survival…

To read the full post, please click here.

