Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'

cn canadian national
© Stefania Eymundson
By

As the North American model of railroading comes under increased regulatory scrutiny, forwarders are making their own call for change to precision scheduling.

Last month, US legislators tabled their fourth bill since the February derailment of a Norfolk Southern train forced the evacuation of residents over chemical spill concerns, and forwarders want safety improvements and a change in the model.

“Precision scheduled railroading (PSR) calls for cars at origin to be loaded and shipped out with no wait time,” one forwarder told The Loadstar. “If the plan works, containers will reach the centre of the US in five to six days.

“However, as we understand it, railroads have developed a policy of waiting for a train to fill a certain number of cars before departing, which obviously causes delays.”

Acknowledging that PSR “works a little differently” for each railroad, forwarders said they had known trains to wait up to a week for more cars to be added.

In essence, this undermines the whole notion of PSR – developed by former CN, CPR and CSX head Hunter Harrison – which did away with ad hoc scheduling and waiting for a sufficient number of cars before dispatching services.

Railroads have struggled to make PSR work in practice, and have been accused of reducing safety standards and punctuality.

This, one forwarder said, was intolerable, and did not reflect the way other transport modes did business. Once containers are taken off a ship, the vessel is straight back into service, and airlines similarly do not wait for a particular number of passengers before taking off.

“We need trains to move because they carry our containers; departure delays, mainly on the west coast, cost our clients money,” added the forwarder.

Forwarders said they thought some of the regulatory proposals would lead to an increased need for new locomotives and require additional investment by the railroads.

“I think we need to invest in tracks and routes and to recognise that the costs of using rail will increase as a result,” added one forwarder.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Canadian National Canadian Pacific CSX US railroads BNSF Surface Transportation Board Union Pacific

    Most Read

    China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch

    Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers

    OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping

    HMM takes over transpacific loop abandoned by THE Alliance

    Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach

    Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo

    New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve

    Carriers watch as Mexico’s airfreight volumes continue to grow

    CSSC wins record order for 16 box ships for CMA CGM

    More sustainable supply chains? 'Only if it doesn't cost us more'

    OX: Shanghai blooming; Friendshoring gap; CMA CGM vs MSC; OOCL holds up

    Improved Danube services link Asian and Europe ports with Ukraine

    Will the time-charter market turnaround, stick or twist?

    What UK forwarders need to know about CP-TPP

    Qatar Airways launches direct service between Bogota and Dallas

    Why the next DSV party must be M&A-induced