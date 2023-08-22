DSV redux – between Schenker and a hard place
The Forward Air + Omni Logistics merger is challenged.
Yesterday, 21 August, ClearBridge disclosed it has “sent a letter to the chairman and chief executive officer and the lead independent director of Forward Air Corporation (…) to urge Forward Air’s board of directors to reconsider its recently announced intention to acquire Omni Logistics” for $3.2bn in enterprise value.
The small shareholder, with its 4%-ish stake, will be diluted as part of the deal alongside a slew of others and so, unsurprisingly, ...
Hapag-Lloyd shows interest in buying HMM, but it may not be 'politically feasible'
China lists container shipping futures for tradelanes to Europe
$650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship
More blanked voyages and a 'newbuild elephant' approaching the room
Shippers will live with blanked sailings – so long as rates are held
CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please
Kuehne + Nagel's MD staff reshuffle – full focus on Asia
Loss-making USPS slashes reliance on air to cut costs and 'go greener'
AP Møller-Mærsk – Schenker or Schacht?
Zim down $1.5bn on Q2 22 and facing overcapacity as new ships arrive
Evergreen acquires 20% share in Rotterdam's Euromax box terminal
